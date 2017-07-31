OMG! The Princess Diaries 3 Is Actually On The Cards & We're ALL So Ready For It

31 July 2017, 11:44

Princess Diaries 3 Julie Andrews Anne Hathaway

The long awaited return of Princess Mia Thermopolis!

Somehow, it has actually been 16 YEARS since the classic Disney comedy hit the screens featuring a then 19 year old Anne Hathaway and screen legend Julie Andrews.

Followed by a sequel three years later and adored by millions around the world, it finally looks like we're going to see the return of our favourite princess!

Chatting to E, the author of the novels, Meg Cabot, explained how something could actually be in the pipeline: "Who knows? It could happen, as we say."

When asked about potential plot lines, Cabot answered, "I would love to sit and talk about it, but I can't. I'm not allowed. But it's really more following the movie than the books, so if she—the last version I read, she definitely did not find out that she has a biracial younger sister … which I personally would've thought was hilarious, but that was not the direction they were going."

Julie Andrews had previously confirmed that Anne Hathaway has already expressed her interest in reprising her role. Speaking to Buzzfeed she claimed, "Anne's very keen to do it. I would very willingly and happily do it."

She added, "Annie had an idea that she wanted to pursue about it, and I'm all for it, so if she'd like to…"

As you'd expect, fans already can't get enough of the news!

