One Of Your Favourite Pretty Little Liars Couples Might Be Returning For A New PLL Sequel

23 February 2017, 15:06

Pretty Little Liars Season 7

We need to talk about this real quick.

DROP EVERYTHING. 

Pretty Little Liars could be getting a sequel and not gonna lie, it’s the news that we’ve all been waiting for. 

> Pretty Little Liars Season 7B: What We Know So Far Incl. Release Date, Cast, Spoilers & The Movie

Fans think that a Pretty Little Liars spin-off show could be on the cards sooner than we think. PLL’s show runner, I.Marlene King is currently developing a new series called ‘The Perfectionists’, which happens to be a series of books by Sara Shepard, the same writer as Pretty Little Liars. 

And, according to some rumours, ‘The Perfectionists’ could actually be based in the same universe as Pretty Little Liars. We just hope for their sake that their town isn’t as unfortunate as Rosewood.  

I.Marlene King has confirmed that she is adapting the books, but as ever is adding ‘a twist on a twist’… and we’re really hoping that twist means that we get to see our five favourite Liars again soon.

And if the most recent fan theories are anything to go by, we could be seeing Emily Fields (Shay Mitchell) and Alison DiLaurentis (Sasha Pieterse) returning for a #Emison reunion. 

