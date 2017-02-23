One Of Your Favourite Pretty Little Liars Couples Might Be Returning For A New PLL Sequel

We need to talk about this real quick.

DROP EVERYTHING.

Pretty Little Liars could be getting a sequel and not gonna lie, it’s the news that we’ve all been waiting for.

Fans think that a Pretty Little Liars spin-off show could be on the cards sooner than we think. PLL’s show runner, I.Marlene King is currently developing a new series called ‘The Perfectionists’, which happens to be a series of books by Sara Shepard, the same writer as Pretty Little Liars.

And, according to some rumours, ‘The Perfectionists’ could actually be based in the same universe as Pretty Little Liars. We just hope for their sake that their town isn’t as unfortunate as Rosewood.

I.Marlene King has confirmed that she is adapting the books, but as ever is adding ‘a twist on a twist’… and we’re really hoping that twist means that we get to see our five favourite Liars again soon.

@sashayfields I am finally adapting @sarabooks fantastic thriller "The Perfectionist". But I am adding a twist on a twist. — I. Marlene King (@imarleneking) January 12, 2017

And if the most recent fan theories are anything to go by, we could be seeing Emily Fields (Shay Mitchell) and Alison DiLaurentis (Sasha Pieterse) returning for a #Emison reunion.

@LittleFoolLaura Emison! Something leaked about the Perfectionists and it likely include Sasha and Shay. — Phaedra (@avbkeegan) February 20, 2017

Marlene please say that Emison will be in the perfectionists and will have many many many beautiful scenes @imarleneking — Abby (@Cece_is_A) February 19, 2017

we're gonna have to wait for the perfectionists for that emison scene — ️ (@reginalison) February 2, 2017

If emison is in "the Perfectionists"

I take a ticket to go to LA and do a hug to Marlene — ML (@sashay_emisonfr) January 27, 2017

BITCH IF THE PERFECTIONISTS TWIST ISNT EMISON IM OUT — san (@steamysasha) January 13, 2017

"That's an official wrap on Emison." No it's not?? The Perfectionists is waiting for you. pic.twitter.com/yme1CJufHv — Lana (@sashaysdimple) November 28, 2016

