Pretty Little Liars Season 7B: What We Know So Far Incl. Release Date, Cast, Spoilers & The Movie

Does it HAVE to end?!

We knew that the end was coming but now we have a definitive date for the final episodes of Pretty Little Liars and we can't cope. But not just that, we also have the cast list, trailers and even some spoilers.

Buckle up kids, its going to be a bumpy ride.

The Release Date

Mark your diaries for Tuesday 18th April as this is when we will begin to see the final scenes of season 7b.

In the UK, Netflix is responsible for airing the show so we can expect it to hit our screens around a day later on the streaming service.

The Cast

All five girls will be returning which means only one thing - SPENCER HASN'T DIED. If you'll remember at the end of Season 7a, she had a bit of a brutal blow to the head and for a moment, we seriously panicked that the writers of PLL had been cruel enough to kill of the stylish lady. Fear not, she's alive and kicking in the trailers. YES.

Charlotte DiLaurentis has been confirmed to return, as well as Wren and Melissa and so we can only imagine how much havoc is going to go down in Rosewood.

The boys - Ezra, Toby and Caleb - were also spotted filming scenes which means that they will be making their comeback and things got seriously emotional when the Mums finished filming for good meaning that they will be returning to our screens as well.

The Official Trailer

Watch it if you dare.

There’s always been someone watching. Manipulating… The FINAL 10 EPISODES of #PrettyLittleLiars begin April 18th on @FreeformTV. #PLLEndGame pic.twitter.com/TohFCaqBxC — Pretty Little Liars (@PLLTVSeries) January 3, 2017

Spoilers

Lucy Hale (Aria) has already promised us that they will go out with a bang by saying that the final episodes will be “pretty crazy”. The official PLL Twitter account has also been releasing sneak peeks and let's just say that things don't look promising for the Liars.

A Movie

There may be rumours circulating about a Pretty Little Liars movie (side note: how much more drama can go down in one small town?!) but with show runner Marlene King heavily invested in her new show, Famous in Love starring Bella Thorne, we don’t think it’ll be happening anytime soon.

