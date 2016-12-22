Pretty Little Liars’ Lucy Hale Has Had Nude Photos Leaked And It Needs To Stop Now!

She is just one in a long list of celebrities to have to suffer this.

Pretty Little Liars may be coming to an end but it seems that the drama is now happening in Lucy Hale’s (Aria Montgomery) real life…

And quite frankly, it’s not okay.

The stunning brunette is the latest victim to have had her topless photos leaked and is threatening to sue the offending website.

Her lawyer, Marty Singer, has sent a strongly worded letter to the website, Celeb Jihad, after they posted the private photos of Lucy to their website. They were reportedly taken on the actress’ mobile phone originally.

Festive Flannel AF A photo posted by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) onDec 15, 2016 at 2:23pm PST

In the letter, Lucy’s lawyer makes it clear that the photos are the property of the actress and that they were intended for a friend; NOT to be published online.

Her lawyer goes on to say that someone hacked into Lucy’s phone which is how they got hold of the photos in the first place.

This is completely out of order and we really hope that Lucy isn’t too upset by it all.

