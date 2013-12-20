Capital FM Presenters Choose Their Favourite Songs Of 2013

20 December 2013, 09:13

Marvin Humes Capital FM Presenter

See what Capital's presenters picked as their number one track of the year.

2013 has been an amazing year for music with the likes of Robin Thicke's 'Blurred Lines' smashing the charts and acts like Lorde bursting onto the scene in style.

We asked the Capital FM presenters what their favourite tracks of the year were and why and here's what they said.

Marvin Humes

Chris Malinchak - 'So Good To Me'

Released in the UK on May 5th, 2013 Marvin chose Chris Malinchak's catchy summer tune as his sound of 2013. The track peaked at number 7 on the Vodafone Big Top 40.

Pandora

Robin Thicke - 'Blurred Lines'

'Blurred Lines' feat. Pharrell was one of the biggest tracks of 2013 (and possibly all time), dominating the global charts and holding onto the number one spot on the Vodafone Big Top 40 for six weeks!

[[ This video has been removed ]]
Robin Thicke feat. T.I. & Pharrell - Blurred Lines on MUZU.TV.

Max

OneRepublic - 'Counting Stars'

Taken from their third studio album 'Native', it topped the Vodafone Big Top 40 in October and Max said: "It's the stand-out timeless song of the year. Ryan knows how to write a good song...and he's a cutie ;)".

[[ This video has been removed ]]
OneRepublic - Counting Stars on MUZU.TV.

The Bassman

Lorde - 'Royals'

Taken from her debut album 'Pure Heroine', 'Royals' went straight to number 1 on the Vodafone Big Top 40. Bass said: "My definitive track of 2013, an amazing new talent and this track takes me right back to the summer!"

[[ This video has been removed ]]
Lorde - Royals on MUZU.TV.

Will Cozens

Breach - 'Jack'

British producer Breach (real name Ben Westbeech) released the track in the UK on 12th July 2013. It peaked at number 10 on the Vodafone Big Top 40 and features on the 'Now That's What I Call Music 85!' album.

[[ This video has been removed ]]
Breach - Jack on MUZU.TV.

Ant Payne

Justin Timberlake - 'Mirrors'

Did you know the track was inspired by the love for his wife, Jessica Biel and his grandparents? Ant said: "I think it's the strongest song on his album, a really summery track that brings back some amazing memories".

[[ This video has been removed ]]
Justin Timberlake - Mirrors on MUZU.TV.

Christian Williams

Martin Garrix - 'Animals'

The track went straight into the number one spot on the Vodafone Big Top 40 when it was released back in November. Expect even bigger things in 2014 from this hugely talented 17 year-old Dutch DJ.

[[ This video has been removed ]]
Martin Garrix - Animals on MUZU.TV.

