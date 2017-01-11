This Postman Pat Theory Is Darker Than Any Episode Of American Horror Story & WHAT?!

11 January 2017, 15:51

Postman Pat

You might want to sit down for this one.

It’s bound to happen.  

The kids who once watched kids TV then grow up into the adults who analyse said TV programmes and make up utterly crazy theories for the characters.

> Remember Aaron Renfree From S Club Juniors? You Need To See Him Now, Because... PHWOAR!

The latest one to come under fire is that of good ol’ Postman Pat. 

One eagle-eyed Twitter user first noted how all the kids in the village seem to have ginger hair. And who else has ginger hair? Postman Pat.

Thus, lending to the theory that perhaps Postman Pat has fathered more kids in the village than he let on. 

Probably also worth sparing a thought for poor ol’ Jeff though: 

Fans didn’t stop there, though. Oh no. They dug deeper and delved into the depths of the spin-off show, Postman Pat Special Delivery Service and found that Jeff had been conveniently cut out of the action.

You May Also Like...

Popstars Sing Their Fav Song Of 2016

02:02

Trending On Capital FM

The Weeknd Selena Gomez

BREAKING: Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Have Been Spotted Kissing & It's Cute AF

Zayn on set of new music video

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik cosy up for sweet photos

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Ed Sheeran with artwork 2017

This Week's Top 10 (8th January 2017)

Fashion Moments 7th Jan

This Week's 8 MOST-TALKED About Fashion Moments (7th January)

The Vodafone Big Top 40

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  2. 2
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  3. 3
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  4. 4
    Rockabye artwork
    Rockabye
    Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul & Anne Marie
    itunes
  5. 5
    September Song artwork
    September Song
    JP Cooper
    itunes
  6. 6
    I Would Like artwork
    I Would Like
    Zara Larsson
    itunes
  7. 7
    Touch artwork
    Touch
    Little Mix
    itunes
  8. 8
    You Don't Know Me artwork
    You Don't Know Me
    Jax Jones feat. Raye
    itunes
  9. 9
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix) artwork
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix)
    Starley
    itunes
  10. 10
    Love My Life artwork
    Love My Life
    Robbie Williams
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site