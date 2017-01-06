"You Can't Say That!" - Everyone's At The #PewDiePieIsOverParty After He Dropped Some Really Racist Words!

The first 'Over-Party' of 2017 is a pretty BIIIIIIIG one!

Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, who's better known as YouTuber PewDiePie, has come under a lot of controversy recently. He even went as far as announcing he's quitting YouTube.

We reckon he's wishing he had now...

A fellow YouTuber, TC Candler, recently uploaded a video ranking the '100 Most Handsome Faces Of 2016', and PewDiePie was voted at number 18.

Pic: YouTube

The Swedish web-comedian then responded with his own video, 'I Won An Award', where he celebrated saying "Eighteen! Eighteen! Eighteen, [n-word]."

While the explicit term in question was edited short, it is still apparent to his subscribers what he actually said. Twitter then went into a frenzy, with '#PewDiePieIsOverParty' trending across the world.

why are people trying to defend him he knows that word is extremely racist and hurtful to many people just stop #PewdiepieIsOverParty — soniaღ (@precioushowelI) January 5, 2017

im. disappointed. i actually liked pewdiepie but i lost respect. #PewdiepieIsOverParty — syd (@delightphiI) January 5, 2017

The YouTuber has since responded, by joking his sadness that he isn't actually over.

Im still here... DISAPPOINTED — pewdiepie (@pewdiepie) January 6, 2017

