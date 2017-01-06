"You Can't Say That!" - Everyone's At The #PewDiePieIsOverParty After He Dropped Some Really Racist Words!

Now Playing
The first 'Over-Party' of 2017 is a pretty BIIIIIIIG one!
Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, who's better known as YouTuber PewDiePie, has come under a lot of controversy recently. He even went as far as announcing he's quitting YouTube.
We reckon he's wishing he had now...
A fellow YouTuber, TC Candler, recently uploaded a video ranking the '100 Most Handsome Faces Of 2016', and PewDiePie was voted at number 18.
The Swedish web-comedian then responded with his own video, 'I Won An Award', where he celebrated saying "Eighteen! Eighteen! Eighteen, [n-word]."
While the explicit term in question was edited short, it is still apparent to his subscribers what he actually said. Twitter then went into a frenzy, with '#PewDiePieIsOverParty' trending across the world.
why are people trying to defend him he knows that word is extremely racist and hurtful to many people just stop #PewdiepieIsOverParty— soniaღ (@precioushowelI) January 5, 2017
im. disappointed. i actually liked pewdiepie but i lost respect. #PewdiepieIsOverParty— syd (@delightphiI) January 5, 2017
The YouTuber has since responded, by joking his sadness that he isn't actually over.
Im still here... DISAPPOINTED— pewdiepie (@pewdiepie) January 6, 2017
