"You Can't Say That!" - Everyone's At The #PewDiePieIsOverParty After He Dropped Some Really Racist Words!

6 January 2017, 09:41

PewDiePie Racist Message

The first 'Over-Party' of 2017 is a pretty BIIIIIIIG one!

Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, who's better known as YouTuber PewDiePie, has come under a lot of controversy recently. He even went as far as announcing he's quitting YouTube.

We reckon he's wishing he had now...

> YouTuber PewDiePie Comes Under Fire In Roman Kemp's "Fast Or Last" Quiz

A fellow YouTuber, TC Candler, recently uploaded a video ranking the '100 Most Handsome Faces Of 2016', and PewDiePie was voted at number 18.

PewDiePiePic: YouTube

The Swedish web-comedian then responded with his own video, 'I Won An Award', where he celebrated saying "Eighteen! Eighteen! Eighteen, [n-word]."

While the explicit term in question was edited short, it is still apparent to his subscribers what he actually said. Twitter then went into a frenzy, with '#PewDiePieIsOverParty' trending across the world.

The YouTuber has since responded, by joking his sadness that he isn't actually over.

