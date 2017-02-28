One Of The Gossip Girl Boys Is Now MARRIED & We're Both Heartbroken And Ecstatic In Equal Measures

28 February 2017, 13:47

Gossip Girl boys

Not So Lonely Boy now...

Gossip Girl fans might have something else to cry about, other than getting a dreaded text alert from the gossip site.

Because it seems as though one of our favourite New York lads is now officially off the market.

> Could A 'Gossip Girl' Reboot Be Happening?! One Of The Cast Members Is 100% On Board

Yep, Penn Badgley (Dan Humphrey) is now married!

The 30 year old actor has quietly gotten married to singer Domino Kirke in front of a small group of friends and family. There’s a photo floating around on Instagram of the happy couple in which the bride looks stunning in a white lace dress and her actor husband rocks a sharp navy suit.  

 

Married

A post shared by Domino Kirke (@dominokirke) onFeb 27, 2017 at 3:03pm PST

So, that’s Lonely Boy off the market. We’re going to have to rename him Not So Lonely Boy now!

You May Also Like...

WATCH: 7 Spoilers For The Final 'Pretty Little Liars' Season

01:20

Trending On Capital FM

Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them

JK Rowling Has Tweeted Our First Sneak Peek Into The Second Fantastic Beasts Film & Fans Are Freaking Out
Selena Gomez posts her first Instagram sequence

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Kim Kardashian joins Kanye West for dinner

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Beyonce Lip Art @missjazmiinad 2

This Ridiculously Amazing Lip Art Will Make You Want To Seriously Up Your Game

Nick Jonas and Demi Lovato Photobomb

50 MUST-SEE Celebrity Photobombs

The Vodafone Big Top 40

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Shape Of You (Remix) artwork
    Shape Of You (Remix)
    Ed Sheeran feat. Stormzy
    itunes
  2. 2
    Something Just Like This artwork
    Something Just Like This
    The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
    itunes
  3. 3
    Chained To The Rhythm artwork
    Chained To The Rhythm
    Katy Perry feat. Skip Marley
    itunes
  4. 4
    Shape Of You (Jack Wins Remix) artwork
    Shape Of You (Jack Wins Remix)
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  5. 5
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  6. 6
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  7. 7
    It Ain't Me artwork
    It Ain't Me
    Kygo feat. Selena Gomez
    itunes
  8. 8
    Be The One artwork
    Be The One
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  9. 9
    How Would You Feel (Paean) artwork
    How Would You Feel (Paean)
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  10. 10
    You Don't Know Me artwork
    You Don't Know Me
    Jax Jones feat. Raye
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site