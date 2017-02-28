One Of The Gossip Girl Boys Is Now MARRIED & We're Both Heartbroken And Ecstatic In Equal Measures

Not So Lonely Boy now...

Gossip Girl fans might have something else to cry about, other than getting a dreaded text alert from the gossip site.

Because it seems as though one of our favourite New York lads is now officially off the market.

Yep, Penn Badgley (Dan Humphrey) is now married!

The 30 year old actor has quietly gotten married to singer Domino Kirke in front of a small group of friends and family. There’s a photo floating around on Instagram of the happy couple in which the bride looks stunning in a white lace dress and her actor husband rocks a sharp navy suit.

Married A post shared by Domino Kirke (@dominokirke) onFeb 27, 2017 at 3:03pm PST

So, that’s Lonely Boy off the market. We’re going to have to rename him Not So Lonely Boy now!

