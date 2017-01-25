Uh Oh! How Many Of You Spotted This Massive Error On The Oscar Nominee's List?!

25 January 2017, 15:00

Oscars Error

Eagle eyed film buffs were quick to pick up on this mistake published on the official Oscars website.

Those of you who have already danced your way out of the cinema after watching 'La La Land', or felt like an absolute hero after the compelling 'Hacksaw Ridge' will know the quality of the movies nominated for Academy awards this year.

But those film fans who literally live for cinema noticed something a little fishy when it came to the nominees noted on the official Oscar's website.

oscars 2017

PIC: Oscars.com

YUP! The legend that is Tom Hanks was mistakenly put on the nominee list for Actor In A Leading Role. In fact, not only that, the website stated that Batman Vs Superman actress Amy Adams had replaced Ruth Negga for best actress too...hmmmmm.

ABC Digital have since apologized for the error, “This morning, in an attempt to release breaking news as announced, ABC Digital briefly posted inaccurate nomination information on the Oscar.com website. The nominees announced by the Academy on Twitter were accurate. ABC quickly identified and corrected the errors. We apologize to the Academy, press and fans for any confusion.”

We'll be honest though, let's just give Tom Hanks another Oscar anyway yeah? Ahhhhhh might as well!

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  2. 2
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  3. 3
    You Don't Know Me artwork
    You Don't Know Me
    Jax Jones feat. Raye
    itunes
  4. 4
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  5. 5
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix) artwork
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix)
    Starley
    itunes
  6. 6
    September Song artwork
    September Song
    JP Cooper
    itunes
  7. 7
    Rockabye artwork
    Rockabye
    Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne Marie
    itunes
  8. 8
    Paris artwork
    Paris
    The Chainsmokers
    itunes
  9. 9
    Touch artwork
    Touch
    Little Mix
    itunes
  10. 10
    Be The One artwork
    Be The One
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
