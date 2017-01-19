Orange Is The New Black Season 5: What We Know So Far Incl. Release Date, Cast & Spoilers

19 January 2017, 06:00

Orange Is The New black

Orange Is The New Black is coming back THIS YEAR and nothing else matters. 

If you’re ready for your next dose of madness, here is everything that we know so far. 

> Orange Is The New Black's Samira Wiley Is Now Engaged To Series Writer, Lauren Morelli!

The Location

The cast of the series were spotted filming at the Rockland Children’s Psychiatric Centre in South Carolina, a location that is used as a stand-in for the fictional setting of Litchfield Penitentiary. 

The Cast

Who’s coming back? Well, Laura Prepon, Taylor Schilling (Piper), Michael Harney (Sam), Danielle Brooks (Taystee), Uzo Aruba (Suzanne “Crazy Eyes”) and Kate Mulgrew (Galina “Red”) are all confirmed to return. 

Fans are also speculating that Michelle Hurst (Miss Claudia) will be reprising her role. The actress took a break because she was involved in a car accident which prevented her from working. 

Lori Petty also seems to think that Lolly will return, despite being sent to a psych ward. 

The Air Date 

We’re expecting it to land in June THIS YEAR, so not that long to wait in the grand scheme of things. 

The Trailer 

Nothing yet but watch this space. We’re expecting it VERY soon.

You May Also Like...

WATCH: 7 Spoilers For The Final 'Pretty Little Liars' Season

01:20

Trending On Capital FM

Kim Woodburn CBB

Watch What Happened After Kim Woodburn Was Escorted Off Camera By The CBB Security

Ariana Grande lounges around in skimpy bodysuit

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Zayn on set of new music video

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Blond to Brunette: Ariana Grande

Pop Stars... Blonde Or Brunette? 27 Stars Who Changed It Up!

Rihanna's house

Celebrity Houses: 23 UNBELIEVABLE Pop Star Homes You Wish You Lived In

The Vodafone Big Top 40

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  2. 2
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  3. 3
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  4. 4
    You Don't Know Me artwork
    You Don't Know Me
    Jax Jones feat. Raye
    itunes
  5. 5
    September Song artwork
    September Song
    JP Cooper
    itunes
  6. 6
    Rockabye artwork
    Rockabye
    Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne Marie
    itunes
  7. 7
    I Would Like artwork
    I Would Like
    Zara Larsson
    itunes
  8. 8
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix) artwork
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix)
    Starley
    itunes
  9. 9
    Paris artwork
    Paris
    The Chainsmokers
    itunes
  10. 10
    Touch artwork
    Touch
    Little Mix
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site