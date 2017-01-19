Orange Is The New Black Season 5: What We Know So Far Incl. Release Date, Cast & Spoilers

Orange Is The New Black is coming back THIS YEAR and nothing else matters.

If you’re ready for your next dose of madness, here is everything that we know so far.

The Location

The cast of the series were spotted filming at the Rockland Children’s Psychiatric Centre in South Carolina, a location that is used as a stand-in for the fictional setting of Litchfield Penitentiary.

The Cast

Who’s coming back? Well, Laura Prepon, Taylor Schilling (Piper), Michael Harney (Sam), Danielle Brooks (Taystee), Uzo Aruba (Suzanne “Crazy Eyes”) and Kate Mulgrew (Galina “Red”) are all confirmed to return.

Fans are also speculating that Michelle Hurst (Miss Claudia) will be reprising her role. The actress took a break because she was involved in a car accident which prevented her from working.

Lori Petty also seems to think that Lolly will return, despite being sent to a psych ward.

The Air Date

We’re expecting it to land in June THIS YEAR, so not that long to wait in the grand scheme of things.

The Trailer

Nothing yet but watch this space. We’re expecting it VERY soon.

