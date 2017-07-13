People Reckon That Love Island's Olivia Broke Up With Chris Because She Has A Boyfriend On The Outside

O.M.G.

Since arriving in the villa, Olivia and Chris have been on and off more than a light switch, but it seems that they have finally called it a day on their relationship.

Both feisty characters are even more concerned now that Mike has returned to Love Island.

> One Dumped Love Islander Is Claiming That Chris Wasn't As Well Behaved As We Think In The Secret Villa

However, fans are slightly concerned that Olivia has cooled things off with Chris because she’s only using the show for fame and money and actually has a boyfriend on the outside.

Viewers just cannot understand how Olivia would be able to reject loveable Chris and have come to the conclusion that she is already coupled up with someone on the outside.

One wrote, “I genuinely believe Olivia has a boyfriend on the outside & she’s just set this all up” whilst another commented, “It’s almost as if Olivia knows Mike’s coming back”.

Convinced Olivia has a boyfriend on the outside, why would she be doing this to Chris if she didnt #LoveIsland — Hannah Joy (@HannahJoysLife) July 13, 2017

Olivia go home to your boyfriend!! #loveisland — Karen Jayne Bailey (@karenl28) July 12, 2017

Why can't Olivia just clarify to Chris she has a boyfriend outside the villa and just doing it for fame and money lol #Loveisland — Sophie Ann Middleton (@SophMiddletonx) July 12, 2017

Olivia has a boyfriend on the out side she only in there for the fame x — Georgia (@Georgia34051471) July 12, 2017

CAN YOU IMAGINE?!

Remember when Marcel and Gabby shared their concerns about Montana and Alex?