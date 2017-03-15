Olivia Buckland Shut Down ALL The Social Media Trolls After Being Fat Shamed On Instagram

The Love Island star handled these trolls like an absolute boss.

Internet trolls are literally everywhere.

It seems like you can't go on any social media platform without seeing someone writing hateful things in the comments and Love Island's Olivia Buckland has just become the next victim of some seriously harsh words.

But these trolls were in for a shock when Olivia decided to step up and speak out against them, whilst also using that classic old tactic of block and delete too.

A post shared by Olivia Buckland (@oliviadbuck) onMar 12, 2017 at 1:17pm PDT

It began when Olivia posted the picture above on her Instagram account. It didn't take long before people jumped into the comments shockingly calling her 'fat legs' and 'thunder thighs'.

But she was having none of it and took to Twitter to slam those people writing hateful comments about her...

Seriously disgusting people commenting on my Instagram on 3 different fake accounts trolling me about my 'fat legs' and 'thunder thighs' — Olivia Buckland (@OliviaDBuck) March 14, 2017

What makes anyone think that's ok to do that! People are so vile. Just so you are aware comments like that are deleted and you are blocked. — Olivia Buckland (@OliviaDBuck) March 14, 2017

Stop trying to bring other girls down no one is perfect. Nasty pathetic people. — Olivia Buckland (@OliviaDBuck) March 14, 2017

I don't think my legs are big and it worries me that other girls are gonna see that and think if they're the same size as me there fat! NO. — Olivia Buckland (@OliviaDBuck) March 14, 2017

Well we think you look great Olivia and you certainly know how to handle those haters.

Following her tweets, Olivia's followers were very supportive of the reailty star...

@OliviaDBuck your figure is to die for! Ignore the horrible comments Liv because you're beautiful — becks (@beckie_t96) March 15, 2017

@OliviaDBuck Your beautiful and there is nothing wrong with you and people can be so nasty there just jealous — LucyJoyPatricia (@LucyJoyPatricia) March 14, 2017

@OliviaDBuck so sad people have to judge obviously have sad lives, ur perfect Hun don't sweat it xx — Michelle (@shell_2003) March 14, 2017

You go girl!

You may also like...