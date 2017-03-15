Olivia Buckland Shut Down ALL The Social Media Trolls After Being Fat Shamed On Instagram

15 March 2017, 16:56

Olivia Buckland

The Love Island star handled these trolls like an absolute boss.

Internet trolls are literally everywhere.

It seems like you can't go on any social media platform without seeing someone writing hateful things in the comments and Love Island's Olivia Buckland has just become the next victim of some seriously harsh words.

We've Found The 'Love Island' Throwback Photos That The Islanders Wish Could Be Deleted Forever

But these trolls were in for a shock when Olivia decided to step up and speak out against them, whilst also using that classic old tactic of block and delete too.

 

A post shared by Olivia Buckland (@oliviadbuck) onMar 12, 2017 at 1:17pm PDT

It began when Olivia posted the picture above on her Instagram account. It didn't take long before people jumped into the comments shockingly calling her 'fat legs' and 'thunder thighs'.

But she was having none of it and took to Twitter to slam those people writing hateful comments about her...

Well we think you look great Olivia and you certainly know how to handle those haters.

Following her tweets, Olivia's followers were very supportive of the reailty star...

You go girl!

04:20

