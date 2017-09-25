Olivia Attwood Finally Breaks Her Silence On Rumoured Chris Hughes Split With This Emotional Message

"Sorry I Have been so quiet..."

It was only the other day that the news emerged that Love Island's Olivia and Chris had moved in together, but now it appears that the much-loved couple may have split!

The split rumours have been flying around for a few days now and neither Chris nor Olivia have spoken out to deny them.

However Olivia has broken her silence with an emotional Twitter post and we don't know what to make of it.

In the message, Olivia wrote, 'Sorry I have been so quiet, sometimes in life you just need a minute to disconnect and remember what's important. But thank you so much for all your lovely comments and messages, I can't reply to them all but I do see them and the feed my soul'.

She rounded off the post with 'I love you all'.

Hi i'm being hungover and dramatic but I feel like I have a limb missing #NotSorry #PartnerInCrime A post shared by Olivia Jade Attwood (@oliviajade_attwood) onSep 16, 2017 at 9:30am PDT

The split rumours were further fuelled by the fact that Chris shared the following picture of himself and Olivia on Instagram alongside baby Cash, seemingly questioning who would get custody of their famous Love Island child...

A post shared by Chris Hughes (@chrishughesofficial) onSep 23, 2017 at 3:28am PDT

Fans were quick to rush to Olivia's support after she posted her latest message...

Move on !!! You need to find someone who will love you more than themselves — John Burton (@jonnyboy12300) September 25, 2017

Please be strong, hope u get back together — Bahman Jaberzadeh (@jaberzad1) September 25, 2017

Good to have you back! You can't be anything but yourself — Carly (@Carly008) September 25, 2017

With Chris and Kem's spin-off show 'Straight Outta Love Island' set to air pretty soon and Olivia being lined up for a stint in the jungle on 'I'm A Celeb', it surely won't be long before the truth about the whole situation emerges.

Whatever happens we hope they're both happy!

