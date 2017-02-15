This Woman Gave Herself The Weirdest Valentine's Gift On Tattoo Fixers & People Are Freaking Out

15 February 2017, 15:04

Tattoo Fixers

Gotta be the most unusual Valentine's gift we've seen for a while...

For many people, Valentine's Day is a chance for them to showcase their love to the world. For others, it's a day they dread as it reminds them that they're single.

But for 68 year old Angie from Crewe, it will now always be known as the day her dreams came true.

Girl Meets Louis Tomlinson, Asks Him To Draw A Hedgehog For New Tattoo, Get's Nothing Like It

Angie visited the team at Tattoo Fixers and asked them to give her a Valentine's gift that she'll never forget...so that's exactly what they did!

Noel Edmonds Tattoo

Picture: Twitter

After you hear her story, the tattoo she got will make more sense...

 

Yes, Angie is infatuated with TV presenter Noel Edmonds and even claimed she'd leave her husband for him! So getting a Noel Edmonds tattoo seems like the next best thing when you can't have the real Noel, right?

Well here's the beautiful piece of artwok Jay created for Ange...

 

Each to their own we say, but this is certainly one of the most unique gifts we've seen from Valentine's Day 2017!

Of course fans of the show were quick to jump onto social media to share their thoughts about Angie's ink and it's fair to say that they were pretty shocked by the whole thing!

 

 

 

 

 

 

At least it'll be a Valentine's Day to remember!

