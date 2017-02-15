This Woman Gave Herself The Weirdest Valentine's Gift On Tattoo Fixers & People Are Freaking Out

Gotta be the most unusual Valentine's gift we've seen for a while...

For many people, Valentine's Day is a chance for them to showcase their love to the world. For others, it's a day they dread as it reminds them that they're single.

But for 68 year old Angie from Crewe, it will now always be known as the day her dreams came true.

Angie visited the team at Tattoo Fixers and asked them to give her a Valentine's gift that she'll never forget...so that's exactly what they did!

Picture: Twitter

After you hear her story, the tattoo she got will make more sense...

Surely the only suitable place for a Noel Edmonds tattoo is a crinkly bottom... [sorry] #TattooFixers pic.twitter.com/pLFfj3bK1V — E4 (@E4Tweets) February 14, 2017

Yes, Angie is infatuated with TV presenter Noel Edmonds and even claimed she'd leave her husband for him! So getting a Noel Edmonds tattoo seems like the next best thing when you can't have the real Noel, right?

Well here's the beautiful piece of artwok Jay created for Ange...

Each to their own we say, but this is certainly one of the most unique gifts we've seen from Valentine's Day 2017!

Of course fans of the show were quick to jump onto social media to share their thoughts about Angie's ink and it's fair to say that they were pretty shocked by the whole thing!

Hows this woman getting a tattoo of noel edmonds on her thigh?????? She genuinely said she'd leave her husband for him?? — Hanecdote (@Hanecdote) February 15, 2017

I can't believe women getting a tattoo of Noel Edmunds, on her thigh, for a gift to herself even though her husband HATES him #TattooFixers — Brooke Stark (@SpioradShasana) February 14, 2017

You know it's time to turn the channel over when there's a woman on TV crying tears of joy for her Noel Edmonds tattoo. — Kat Wray (@KatWray1) February 14, 2017

Someone's mum's getting a tattoo of Noel Edmonds on tattoo fixers pls can you remove her — jon (@jonwild96) February 14, 2017

Just seen a woman on the tellybox get a tattoo of Noel Edmonds on her leg. For a valentines gift to herself. Noel Edmonds. Gift. To herself. — Chris Smith (@CSmithgj) February 14, 2017

So this bird on tattoo fixtures has a Noel Edmunds tattoo & is married and i am single — Sophie Richardson (@LadySophs) February 14, 2017

At least it'll be a Valentine's Day to remember!

