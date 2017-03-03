People Are Complaining That Nintendo Switch Cartridges TASTE Bad... But There's A Reason Why!

3 March 2017, 10:35

Nintendo Switch tastes bad

Maybe just, y'know, put it in the console instead of your mouth?

It's been AGES since we've had a proper new, novelty, console - and the Nintendo Switch is finally here to excite us like the Wii U just never could!

> 11 Celebrity Smartphone Games Apps You NEED To Know About

As expected, people are losing their chill over Nintendo's new console, which can be both portable AND be docked to play on the big screen at home.

While there's the usual people complaining about a lack of certain features (put those Bluetooth headphones away!), the main concern so far seems to be that the game cartridges TASTE bad!

Yes, people have been putting the Switch cartridges in their MOUTHS instead of their consoles - and they taste disgusting.

But this is intentional! The Japanese gaming giant have actually coated the plastic cartridges, which are a similar size to the ones used on the 3DS, in the same substance people use to stop biting their nails.

> 16 Emojis That Look TOTALLY Different On Other Phones - And Why They Could Make Things Hella Awkward!

The non-toxic bittering agent - denatonium benzoate - has made an appearance to stop young children putting the cartridges in their mouths and prevent choking.

If you've managed to get your hands on a Nintendo Switch, let us know how tasty those cartridges are @CapitalOfficial on Twitter!

You May Also Like...

Ed Sheeran - 'Shape Of You' Ft. Stormzy (Capital Live Session)

04:31

Trending On Capital FM

Camila Mendes, Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

People Are Convinced This 'Riverdale' Actress' Twitter Is Just Shipping Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello...
Selena Gomez posts her first Instagram sequence

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Comments

Loading...

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Kim Kardashian joins Kanye West for dinner

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Zayn Malik Hair Transformations

Zayn Malik's Hair Transformations In 20 RIDICULOUSLY Hot Pictures

Zayn Malik

Justin Bieber Body Transformation

Justin Bieber’s INCREDIBLE Body Transformation: 18 Pics That Prove Just HOW Much He’s Changed

Justin Bieber

The Vodafone Big Top 40

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Shape Of You (Remix) artwork
    Shape Of You (Remix)
    Ed Sheeran feat. Stormzy
    itunes
  2. 2
    Something Just Like This artwork
    Something Just Like This
    The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
    itunes
  3. 3
    Chained To The Rhythm artwork
    Chained To The Rhythm
    Katy Perry feat. Skip Marley
    itunes
  4. 4
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  5. 5
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  6. 6
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  7. 7
    It Ain't Me artwork
    It Ain't Me
    Kygo feat. Selena Gomez
    itunes
  8. 8
    Be The One artwork
    Be The One
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  9. 9
    How Would You Feel (Paean) artwork
    How Would You Feel (Paean)
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  10. 10
    You Don't Know Me artwork
    You Don't Know Me
    Jax Jones feat. Raye
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site