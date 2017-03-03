People Are Complaining That Nintendo Switch Cartridges TASTE Bad... But There's A Reason Why!

Maybe just, y'know, put it in the console instead of your mouth?

It's been AGES since we've had a proper new, novelty, console - and the Nintendo Switch is finally here to excite us like the Wii U just never could!

As expected, people are losing their chill over Nintendo's new console, which can be both portable AND be docked to play on the big screen at home.

While there's the usual people complaining about a lack of certain features (put those Bluetooth headphones away!), the main concern so far seems to be that the game cartridges TASTE bad!

I put that Switch cart in my mouth and I'm not sure what those things are made of but I can still taste it. Do not try this at home. — Jeff Gerstmann (@jeffgerstmann) February 25, 2017

Okay, so, turns out Nintendo Switch cartridges taste awful so kids won't eat them. I, uh, just licked one and can confirm: TASTES BAD MAN. — Alanah Pearce (@Charalanahzard) March 1, 2017

Yes, people have been putting the Switch cartridges in their MOUTHS instead of their consoles - and they taste disgusting.

But this is intentional! The Japanese gaming giant have actually coated the plastic cartridges, which are a similar size to the ones used on the 3DS, in the same substance people use to stop biting their nails.

The non-toxic bittering agent - denatonium benzoate - has made an appearance to stop young children putting the cartridges in their mouths and prevent choking.

