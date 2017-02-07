If Your Eyes Don't Water At Nina Dobrev's Goodbye To The Vampire Diaries, Your Heart's Made Of Stone

"A whirlwind of emotion, nostalgia, love, tears of joy and bittersweet endings"

Way back in 2015, Nina Dobrev said goodbye to The Vampire Diaries by flooding her Instagram with snaps of her teary-eyed co-stars and even soppier captions. Luckily, we've had just about enough time to get over it...

Or so we thought. Even though she hasn't been a part of the show for the past two seasons, Dobrev thanked the fans - following the end of the show - with one hella emotional message.

Uploading a snap of a gift she intended to give the crew; some personalised engraved keys, Nina wrote a lengthy and heart-felt message to accompany the present.

Dobrev said "Dearest TVD family, It feels like it was just yesterday that I was saying goodbye. And yet two years have passed and here we are again.

"This is my true final goodbye, as today I shot my last scene of the Vampire Diaries forever. Coming back for the series finale has been a whirlwind of emotion, nostalgia, love, tears of joy and bittersweet endings." She went on to talk about the new "journeys" the cast and crew were to embark on following the end of The Vampire Diaries.

Pic: Getty

She then signed off the message with "You have touched my heart in ways you will never know. Sending looch smooches, Love, Katherine, Amara, Tatia, and of course, Elena Gilbert. #TVDforever #FangsForTheMemories".

No. We're not crying. Erm, you're crying. (But seriously, Nina, fangs for the memories.)

