If Your Eyes Don't Water At Nina Dobrev's Goodbye To The Vampire Diaries, Your Heart's Made Of Stone

7 February 2017, 13:22

Nina Dobrev Farewell Asset

"A whirlwind of emotion, nostalgia, love, tears of joy and bittersweet endings"

Way back in 2015, Nina Dobrev said goodbye to The Vampire Diaries by flooding her Instagram with snaps of her teary-eyed co-stars and even soppier captions. Luckily, we've had just about enough time to get over it...

Or so we thought. Even though she hasn't been a part of the show for the past two seasons, Dobrev thanked the fans - following the end of the show - with one hella emotional message.

> A Fan Has Recreated The Fifty Shades Darker Trailer With TVD's Damon & Elena And It's All Kinds Of Hot

 

Dearest TVD family, It feels like it was just yesterday that I was saying goodbye. And yet two years have passed and here we are again. This is my true final goodbye, as today I shot my last scene of the Vampire Diaries forever. Coming back for the series finale has been a whirlwind of emotion, nostalgia, love, tears of joy and bittersweet endings. It feels like the beautiful closure we all needed, myself included, and I couldn't have been happier to come home to be with my TVD set family and friends. I feel the fans family will also be happy with the show's conclusion when they tune in to watch the last episode air in a few short weeks. From the bottom of my heart, I send you my biggest thanks for the countless years of implicit dedication, passion, support, and undying love from all the fans that have stuck with us on this truly amazing and beautiful journey. As this last chapter ends, we welcome and look forward to going on to the next adventure and hope that you continue to follow us as our new journeys begin. I grew up on this show and am eternally grateful for all the opportunities it has given me, and so thankful for each and every person who worked on The Vampire Diaries over the last 8 years. We are all pieces of a big puzzle and without every truly amazing cast and crew member, this magical puzzle would not be complete. Thank you for all your hard work, friendship and love. You have touched my heart in ways you will never know. Sending looch smooches, Love, Katherine, Amara, Tatia, and of course, Elena Gilbert. #TVDforever #FangsForTheMemories Ps. I had these custom engraved TVD #Forever keys made as crew gifts for my beloved TVD a family. @thegivingkeys is an amazing company that sells products to provide jobs. Every product you purchase supports job creation for individuals transitioning out of homelessness, impacting lives through the power of a Pay It Forward community.

A photo posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) onFeb 6, 2017 at 2:50pm PST

Uploading a snap of a gift she intended to give the crew; some personalised engraved keys, Nina wrote a lengthy and heart-felt message to accompany the present.

Dobrev said "Dearest TVD family, It feels like it was just yesterday that I was saying goodbye. And yet two years have passed and here we are again.

"This is my true final goodbye, as today I shot my last scene of the Vampire Diaries forever. Coming back for the series finale has been a whirlwind of emotion, nostalgia, love, tears of joy and bittersweet endings." She went on to talk about the new "journeys" the cast and crew were to embark on following the end of The Vampire Diaries.

Nina Dobrev Premiere Of Paramount Pictures' 'xXx: Return Of Xander Cage'Pic: Getty

She then signed off the message with "You have touched my heart in ways you will never know. Sending looch smooches, Love, Katherine, Amara, Tatia, and of course, Elena Gilbert. #TVDforever #FangsForTheMemories".

No. We're not crying. Erm, you're crying. (But seriously, Nina, fangs for the memories.)

You May Also Like...

Simon Cowell Still Pronounces Camila Cabello's Name Wrong!

02:19

Trending On Capital FM

Joe Jonas Teaches Jimmy How to Model Underwear

WATCH: PHWOAR! Joe Jonas Teaches Jimmy Fallon How To Model In Nowt But Underwear - Now We're In Love
Taylor Swift

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Kylie Jenner and Tyga cosy up on holiday

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Lady Gaga Houston Airbnb

Celebrity Airbnbs: 16 Homes To Rent If You Want To Feel Like An A-Lister

Zayn and Taylor Swift I Don't Wanna Live Forever

This Week's Top 10 (5th February 2017)

The Vodafone Big Top 40

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  2. 2
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  3. 3
    You Don't Know Me artwork
    You Don't Know Me
    Jax Jones feat. Raye
    itunes
  4. 4
    Be The One artwork
    Be The One
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  5. 5
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag'n'Bone Man
    itunes
  6. 6
    I Don't Wanna Live Forever artwork
    I Don't Wanna Live Forever
    ZAYN & Taylor Swift
    itunes
  7. 7
    Play That Song artwork
    Play That Song
    Train
    itunes
  8. 8
    Paris artwork
    Paris
    The Chainsmokers
    itunes
  9. 9
    Big For Your Boots artwork
    Big For Your Boots
    Stormzy
    itunes
  10. 10
    Touch artwork
    Touch
    Little Mix
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site