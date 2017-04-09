This Week's New Chart Entries (9th April 2017)

What an incredible top 40 countdown we had this week. The new entries were off the hook and here's all of them in one handy playlist.

In a week which saw Ed Sheeran, Clean Bandit and....Harry Styles battle it out for the top spot, there were some new entries that you just can't miss fresh from Sunday's countdown.

Listen to ALL the UK top 40 new entries from the 9th April 2017 show:

No.1: Harry Styles - 'Sign Of The Times'

"They told me that the end is near / We gotta get away from here"

No.9: Disciples - 'On My Mind'

"And we can talk about it, wake me up if I'm dreaming

Are we lost or is this love that I'm feeling?"

No.32: M.O - 'Unsteady'

"Mother, I know that you're tired of being alone

Dad I know you're trying to fight when you feel like flying"

No.33: Cheat Codes feat. Demi Lovato - 'No Promises'

"I just wanna dive in the water / Oh baby, we can't see the bottom

I just want to dive in with you / I just want to lie here with you"

No.36: Kendrick Lamar - 'HUMBLE.'

"Show me somethin' natural like ass with some stretch marks

Still will take you down right on your mama's couch in Polo socks, ayy"