This Week's New Chart Entries (9th April 2017)

9 April 2017, 19:00

Demi Lovato 2017 Instagram Selfie

What an incredible top 40 countdown we had this week. The new entries were off the hook and here's all of them in one handy playlist.

In a week which saw Ed Sheeran, Clean Bandit and....Harry Styles battle it out for the top spot, there were some new entries that you just can't miss fresh from Sunday's countdown.

Do you know which artist actually has the most No.1 singles ever?

Listen to ALL the UK top 40 new entries from the 9th April 2017 show:

No.1: Harry Styles - 'Sign Of The Times'

"They told me that the end is near / We gotta get away from here"

No.9: Disciples - 'On My Mind'

"And we can talk about it, wake me up if I'm dreaming
Are we lost or is this love that I'm feeling?"

No.32: M.O - 'Unsteady'

"Mother, I know that you're tired of being alone
Dad I know you're trying to fight when you feel like flying"

No.33: Cheat Codes feat. Demi Lovato - 'No Promises'

"I just wanna dive in the water / Oh baby, we can't see the bottom
I just want to dive in with you / I just want to lie here with you"

No.36: Kendrick Lamar - 'HUMBLE.'

"Show me somethin' natural like ass with some stretch marks
Still will take you down right on your mama's couch in Polo socks, ayy"

  1. 1
    Sign Of The Times artwork
    Sign Of The Times
    Harry Styles
  2. 2
    Symphony artwork
    Symphony
    Clean Bandit & Zara Larsson
  3. 3
    Galway Girl artwork
    Galway Girl
    Ed Sheeran
  4. 4
    Something Just Like This artwork
    Something Just Like This
    The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
  5. 5
    Issues (Riddler Remix)
    Julia Michaels
  6. 6
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
  7. 7
    No More Sad Songs artwork
    No More Sad Songs
    Little Mix feat. Machine Gun Kelly
  8. 8
    Stay artwork
    Stay
    Zedd feat. Alessia Cara
  9. 9
    On My Mind
    Disciples
  10. 10
    That's What I Like artwork
    That's What I Like
    Bruno Mars
  11. 11
    Chained To The Rhythm artwork
    Chained To The Rhythm
    Katy Perry feat. Skip Marley
  12. 12
    Passionfruit
    Drake
  13. 13
    It Ain't Me artwork
    It Ain't Me
    Kygo feat. Selena Gomez
  14. 14
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
  15. 15
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
  16. 16
    Ciao Adios artwork
    Ciao Adios
    Anne-Marie
  17. 17
    Solo Dance artwork
    Solo Dance
    Martin Jensen
  18. 18
    You Don't Know Me artwork
    You Don't Know Me
    Jax Jones feat. Raye
  19. 19
    Scared To Be Lonely artwork
    Scared To Be Lonely
    Martin Garrix feat. Dua Lipa
  20. 20
    Heatstroke artwork
    Heatstroke
    Calvin Harris feat. Young Thug , Pharrell
  21. 21
    Slide artwork
    Slide
    Calvin Harris feat. Frank Ocean & Migos
  22. 22
    SKIN
    Rag'n'Bone Man
  23. 23
    Waterfall artwork
    Waterfall
    Stargate feat. Pink & Sia
  24. 24
    Touch artwork
    Touch
    Little Mix
  25. 25
    Best Behaviour artwork
    Best Behaviour
    Louisa Johnson
  26. 26
    Still Got Time artwork
    Still Got Time
    ZAYN feat. PartyNextDoor
  27. 27
    Cold artwork
    Cold
    Maroon 5 feat. Future
  28. 28
    Paris artwork
    Paris
    The Chainsmokers
  29. 29
    Places artwork
    Places
    Martin Solveig feat. Ina Wroldsen
  30. 30
    Perfect artwork
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
  31. 31
    Play That Song
    Train
  32. 32
    Green Light artwork
    Green Light
    Lorde
  33. 33
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix) artwork
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix)
    Starley
  34. 34
    Unsteady (The Voice Final Song)
    Mo
  35. 35
    No Promises artwork
    No Promises
    Cheat Codes feat. Demi Lovato
  36. 36
    I Feel It Coming artwork
    I Feel It Coming
    The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk
  37. 37
    September Song (Remix)
    JP Cooper
  38. 38
    HUMBLE.
    Kendrick Lamar
  39. 39
    Can't Stop The Feeling artwork
    Can't Stop The Feeling
    Justin Timberlake
  40. 40
    Be The One artwork
    Be The One
    Dua Lipa
