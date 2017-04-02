This Week's Vodafone Big Top 40 New Entries (2nd April 2017)

2 April 2017, 18:22

ZAYN feat. PartyNextDoor - Still Got Time

We've got an eclectic mix of big new tunes for you to sink your teeth into fresh from this Sunday's countdown.

There's always time to inject a little new music into your life and here is where you find all the tunes you literally won't be able to do without this week. We're talking superstar DJs and even a former One Direction heartthrob.

Listen to ALL the UK top 40 new entries from the 2nd April 2017 show:

No.39: Chris Brown - 'Privacy' (Download)

"We don't need nobody watching us. No eyes but your eyes. Ain't nobody here but you and me"

No.36: David Guetta feat. Nicki Minaj & Lil Wayne - 'Light My Body Up' (Download)

"You got something that I believe. I've been waiting for all my. We're blazing high, smoke fill the night. I'm gasoline, you're fire."

No.22: ZAYN feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR - 'Still Got Time' (Download)

"Come give it to me, play by play. I could tell you've been bored all day. Cuz you're young and you still got time. Don't waste your time."

People Are Comparing ZAYN's New Song With The Rugrats Theme Tune & We Can Totally See Why

No.10: Calvin Harris feat. Pharrell, Ariana Grande & Young Thug

"Release, let go, and have a good time. Have a good, have a good time, yeah. Have a good, have a good time. Release, let go, and have a good time."

