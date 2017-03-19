This Week's Vodafone Big Top 40 New Entries (19th March 2017)

The year of Ed Sheeran may be in full flow but that hasn't stopped new music from pouring in from every direction.

The BEST thing about the Vodafone Big Top 40 is the sheer variety of music that comes in every weekend. Each Sunday we are treated to so many new tracks we just have to put them into one single playlist for you.

Listen to ALL the UK top 40 new entries from the 19th March 2017 show:

No.37: Nicki Minaj, Drake & Lil Wayne - 'No Frauds' (Download)

"Cause I don't need no, frauds. I don't need no, drama when you call. I don't need no, lies. Pick a side, pick a side."

No.31: Martin Solveig feat. Ina Wroldsen - 'Places' (Download) "When I'm not with you, I'm not me. Nothing ever feels good. When I'm not with you. I'm not in control of what I do, it's not me. When I'm not with you, I'm not me." No.27: Stargate feat. Sia & P!nk - 'Waterfall' (Download) "Oh, I'm in the jungle now. You've been seeking, I've been hiding out. Use your love, it scares me so deep down. You may find me, 'cause my heart beats loud, so loud." No.26: Julia Michaels - 'Issues' (Download) "'Cause I got issues. But you got 'em too. So give 'em all to me. And I'll give mine to you. Bask in the glory. Of all our problems." No.17: Louisa Johnson - 'Best Behaviour' (Download) Aaaaahhh! #BestBehaviour is officially out, Go! Go! Go! https://t.co/Kzkr7QStbY pic.twitter.com/louisa) March 10, 2017 "I got eyes, yeah I'm human. But it's only a view. 'Cause I don't wanna ruin. Loving you, loving you. I got habits to let go. It's what I gotta do." No.2: Clean Bandit feat. Zara Larsson - 'Symphony' (Download) Clean Bandit & Zara Larsson - 'Symphony' Official Music Video 04:06 "I've been hearing symphonies. Before all I heard was silence. A rhapsody for you and me. And every melody is timeless. Life was stringing me along. Then you came and you cut me loose."