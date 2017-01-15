This Week's Vodafone Big Top 40 New Entries (15th January 2017)

15 January 2017, 19:14

Camila Cabello Machine Gun Kelly Bad Things

January 2017 has become one of the greatest months for new music in the last few years & today's playlist is perfect example.

Ed Sheeran has continued to dominate the Vodafone Big Top 40 for another week with his two singles 'Shape Of You' and 'Castle On The Hill' however throughout the top 40 there were a fair few new entries that you have to hear!

Get ALL Of Your Vodafone Big Top 40 News With Marvin Humes Right Here

Listen to ALL the UK top 40 new entries from the 15th January 2017 show:

No.40: Alessia Cara - 'Scars To Your Beautiful' (Download)

"And you don't have to change a thing, yhe world could change its heart. No scars to your beautiful, we're stars and we're beautiful."

No.31: Snakehips & MØ - 'Don't Leave' (Download)

"Don't leave. Shut your mind off and let your heart breathe. You don't need to be worried. I may not ever get my s*** together. But ain't nobody gonna love you better"

No.20: Machine Gun Kelly & Camila Cabello - 'Bad Things' (Download)

"I want you forever. Even when we're not together. Scars on my body so I can take you wherever"

No.9: The Chainsmokers - 'Paris' (Download)

"If we go down then we go down together. They'll say you could do anything. They'll say that I was clever. If we go down then we go down together"

Trending On Capital FM

Ed Sheeran Big Top 40 Studio 3

This Week's Top 10 (15th January 2017)

Zayn on set of new music video

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik cosy up for sweet photos

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

BRIT Awards 2017 Nominations Party

Here Come The BRITs! All The Photos From The BRIT Awards 2017 Nominations Party

BRITs 2017

Fashion Moments

This Week's 7 MOST-TALKED About Fashion Moments (14th January)

The Vodafone Big Top 40

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  2. 2
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  3. 3
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  4. 4
    You Don't Know Me artwork
    You Don't Know Me
    Jax Jones feat. Raye
    itunes
  5. 5
    September Song artwork
    September Song
    JP Cooper
    itunes
  6. 6
    Rockabye artwork
    Rockabye
    Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne Marie
    itunes
  7. 7
    I Would Like artwork
    I Would Like
    Zara Larsson
    itunes
  8. 8
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix) artwork
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix)
    Starley
    itunes
  9. 9
    Paris
    The Chainsmokers
    itunes
  10. 10
    Touch artwork
    Touch
    Little Mix
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site