This Week's Vodafone Big Top 40 New Entries (12th March 2017)

If you're a true Ed Sheeran fan then you're going to LOVE this Sunday's new entry countdown.

You know that there's something special happening when you see that one artist has been able to bag more than three new entries in a single countdown however that is exactly what Ed Sheeran has done.

Listen to ALL the UK top 40 new entries from the 12th March 2017 show:

No.37: Ed Sheeran - 'What Do I Know?' (Download)

"We could change this whole world with a piano. Add a bass, some guitar, grab a beat and away we go. I'm just a boy with a one-man show'."