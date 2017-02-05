This Week's New Chart Songs (5th February 2017)

Now Playing
5 February 2017, 18:28
We've got so many new entries this week that we're just going to get straight down to it and let you discover some new music!
It was ANOTHER week at the top of the chart for Ed Sheeran but that doesn't mean that there were a LOT of changes to the rest of the 40. We've got grime legends, newcomers and collaborations galore in this week's new entry playlist.
Listen to ALL the UK top 40 new entries from the 5th February 2017 show:
"You be, stuck on it 'cause my love so good. So you, keep comin' back to get some more. Got you in your feelings, all emotional. My love, my love."
"I'll admit I'm wrong when I know that you gon' come for me. When you gon' come for me, yeah. Never gonna not not hit that, your lovin' is drugs to me."
"When my skin grows old. When my breath runs cold. I'll be thinking about you. About you."
"Magnifying all our flaws. And I wonder why. Wonder what for Why we keep coming back for more."
"You're getting way too big for your boots. You're never too big for the boot. I've got the big size twelves on my feet. Your face ain't big for my boot."
"DJ please don't let me down. When you gonna play that song, now. When you gonna earn that pay. When you gonna play that song and make my day."
