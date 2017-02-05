This Week's New Chart Songs (5th February 2017)

We've got so many new entries this week that we're just going to get straight down to it and let you discover some new music!

It was ANOTHER week at the top of the chart for Ed Sheeran but that doesn't mean that there were a LOT of changes to the rest of the 40. We've got grime legends, newcomers and collaborations galore in this week's new entry playlist.

Listen to ALL the UK top 40 new entries from the 5th February 2017 show:

No.34: Izzy Bizu - 'Talking To You' (Download)

"Just for what was were you waiting? Let me see and feel your hesitating I'll be there when you wake up, darling."