This Week's MUST-READ Stories: Beyoncé Announced Her Pregnancy & Celebrity Big Brother Got Explosive

4 February 2017, 06:00

Nicola McLean and Jamie O'Hara

PLUS Liam Payne's studio pic teased everyone, Little Mix fans hit back after photoshop claims and more...

Check out ALL of this week's best stories from the world of music, showbiz and celebrity gossip!

 

Beyoncé Announced She's Pregnant With Twins, With The Most Beautiful Picture We've Ever Seen...

"Our family will be growing by two"...eek!

Read the full story here...

 

Liam Payne Posted A Picture Of A Baby In His Recording Studio & Fans Lost Their Chill

Seriously though, what was going on here?

Read the full story here...

Bianca Gascoigne's Boyfriend Broke His Silence About Her CBB Romance With Jamie

After Jamie was evicted, it seems Bianca's boyfriend decided it was time to make his feelings known...

Read the full story here...

 

“She’s Perfect As She Is” Little Mix Fans Hit Back After Claims The Girls Were Photoshopped Thinner

Fans spotted the Photoshop in the band’s new ‘Touch’ video.

Read the full story here...

 

Kimberley Walsh Revealed ‘Pregnant’ Cheryl Was “Desperate” To Meet Her New Baby

Plus the former Girls Aloud star revealed her new son’s name!

Read the full story...

 

Nicola McLean's Husband Took On Jamie O'Hara Via Twitter & It All Got Quite Tense

It all kicked off after Jamie got evicted didn't it!

Read the full story here...

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  2. 2
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  3. 3
    You Don't Know Me artwork
    You Don't Know Me
    Jax Jones feat. Raye
    itunes
  4. 4
    Be The One artwork
    Be The One
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  5. 5
    No Lie artwork
    No Lie
    Sean Paul feat. Dua Lipa
    itunes
  6. 6
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  7. 7
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix) artwork
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix)
    Starley
    itunes
  8. 8
    Paris artwork
    Paris
    The Chainsmokers
    itunes
  9. 9
    Rockabye artwork
    Rockabye
    Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul & Anne Marie
    itunes
  10. 10
    Touch artwork
    Touch
    Little Mix
    itunes
