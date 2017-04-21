Everything You Need To Know About The 2017 MTV VMAs - Location, Nominations, Performers & More

21 April 2017, 14:35

MTV VMAs 2017

Who will be the big winners this time around?

Every single year, the MTV VMAs provides us with a ridiculous amount of memorable moments.

Whether it's Kanye West stealing the limelight or Miley Cyrus turning twerking into a worldwide phenomenon, there's always at least one HUGE talking point!

"We Want Ed To Write Us Something" - Could A Little Mix And Ed Sheeran Collab Be In The Works?

So with the 2017 VMAs not too far away, here's all the details you need to know about the event...

 

A post shared by Video Music Awards (@vmas) onJan 17, 2017 at 9:09am PST

 

When Does The MTV VMAs Take Place?

The 2017 MTV VMAs will be live on Sunday 27th August 2017.

Where Are The MTV VMAs Being Held?

This year, the awards show will take place in Los Angeles. The Forum in Inglewood, California will be the venue and it's bound to be an incredible night!

What Time Will The MTV VMAs Air In The UK?

With the show being based in America, it's often confusing for UK fans to know exactly when they'll be able to watch it. This year's show will be live in the U.S from 8pm EST, which is 12am here in the UK.

Where Can I Watch The 2017 MTV VMAs?

Back in 2016, MTV aired the show on a number of channels which are owned by their parent comapny, Viacom. That ceremony aired on channels including CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Spike, TV Land, Vh1 and all the usual MTV ones, so we're presuming it'll be a similar story for 2017.

Which Artists Are Nominated For The 2017 MTV VMAs?

At the moment, we don't have any news on which artists hare nominated for the awards at the VMAs this year. The names should be with us pretty soon though, so watch this space!

Who Is Performing At The 2017 MTV VMAs?

As yet, we don't have any word on exactly who will be performing at the awards show this year. The Chainsmokers, Calvin Harris, Selena Gomez and Drake all wowed the crowd at the 2016 show, so we're expecting some equally big names this time around.

