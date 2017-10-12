Love Island’s Montana Proves She’s Got More Musical Talent Than Chris & Kem With This Amazing Piano Performance

She probably would've won if she cracked this out in the villa!

Love Island’s Montana Brown has quickly become a fan favourite thanks to her quick wit and loyalty to the other girls.

And after she took to Instagram Stories recently to reveal that her and fellow Islander Georgia Harrison are off on holiday together (CUTE), people now love her even more after she debuted a hidden talent.

Whilst the girls were documenting their fun, Georgia managed to catch Montana belting out a song on the piano… in the middle of the airport!

And because we’ve now listened to it numerous times, it seems that the song is actually from 'Love Actually'!

So, if you’re desperate to watch 'Love Actually' but can’t quite justify it because it’s not quite Christmas yet, allow Montana’s rendition to tide you over.

