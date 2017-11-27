Love Island's Montana Sends Fans Into Meltdown As She Claims 'All Set For I'm A Celebrity Tomorrow'

27 November 2017, 12:23

Montana Brown

She's just arrived in Australia and is already grabbing the headlines.

Whenever 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!' is ongoing, there's always a chance producers could throw a new cmapmate into the mix and surprise us all.

This year we've already had two newbies join the camp, but many people thought there was another one on the way as Love Island's Montana Brown caused online confusion with her latest Instagram post.

> Jamie Vardy Shares Hilarious Apology To Wife Rebekah & Admits Voting For Her To Do 'I'm A Celeb' Trial

We recently heard that Monata was heading to Australia (thanks Matt Terry for the heads up) but we weren't exactly sure what she was going for.

 

George of the jungle who? all set for the @itvimacelebrity tomorrow eeeekkkkk

A post shared by Montana Brown (@montanarosebrown1) onNov 26, 2017 at 1:49am PST

Then, alongside this pic of herslef loking absolutely gorge AF, Montana wrote, 'George of the jungle who? all set for the @itvimacelebrity tomorrow eeeekkkkk'.

Wait...what?! Montana's heading into the jungle?

After we initially got hella excited, we realised that she was actually set to appear on spin off show 'Extra Camp', but whilst we clocked onto that pretty shortly after seeing her post, it took others a little longer.

Montana was still awesome on 'Extra Camp', but we can't help but wonder what that camp would be like if she actually did enter as a late addition.There's always next year eh!

> Download Our Fancy New App For All The Latest 'I'm A Celeb' News!

Whilst you're here, check out what happened when Amir Khan got confused about female Prime Ministers...

 

