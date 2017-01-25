A Miss Universe Contestant Shut Down Fat Shamers In A BIG Way With An Emotional Instagram Post

25 January 2017, 10:58

Siera Bearchell Instagram Post

Siera Bearchell has put her critics right in their place ahead of the Miss Universe competition this Sunday.

Being one of the top beauty queens in the world undoubtedly leaves you open for scrutiny, however when fat-shamers continued to comment on Miss Canada's body, Siera decided enough was enough and fired back.

"Let Yourself Grow & Change!" - Louisa Shows Off Body Confidence In Side By Side 'Then & Now' Bikini Photo

Bearchell wrote, "While I am first to say I am not as lean as I was when I was 16, 20, or even last year, I am more confident, capable, wise, humble and passionate than ever before".

 

I was recently asked, "What happened to you? Why have you gained weight? You are losing points" This was a reference to my body of course. While I am first to say I am not as lean as I was when I was 16, 20, or even last year, but I am more confident, capable, wise, humble and passionate than ever before. As soon as I started to love who I was rather than always trying to fit what I thought society wanted me to be, I gained a whole new side of life. This is the side I am trying to bring to the @missuniverse competition. The side of life that is so rare to find: self-worth and self-love. We always focus on the things we wish we could change rather than loving everything we are. #missuniverse #bodydiversity #IMG

A photo posted by Siera Bearchell (@sierabearchell) onJan 17, 2017 at 10:26am PST

Not that it matters what any of these online bullies say, but HOW can anyone actually comment on Siera's body...she's flawless!

In a separate post the model went on to add, "It takes discipline to have the body of a Miss Universe. It also takes discipline to be accepted into Law School. It takes discipline to run a marathon. It takes discipline to be true to ourselves in a world that is constantly trying to shape us into something we are not. People have asked me if I changed my body to prove a point. No. Our lives are fluid, dynamic and ever-changing. So are our bodies."

Bella Thorne Just Shut Down A Fan Who Claimed She Should Do This One Thing To Improve Her Body

miss canada 2017

PIC: Siera Bearchell/Instagram

"I am healthy. I am fit. I am confident. I am me. This is who I am right now and I'm okay with it, so you should be too. My fellow ladies, remember that true beauty, and validation start from within."

PREACH!

