Security Forced To Step In As Love Island's 'Muggy' Mike & Theo Campbell Get Into Fight At Celeb Party

10 November 2017, 11:33

Mike Thalassitis & Theo Campbell

Things got seriously heated between the two!

Whilst we knew that Mike and Theo from Love Island weren't BFFs during their time in the villa, it turns out we had no idea how little they actually liked each other!

According to sources, the pair got into a heated argument before things turned physical at a magazine launch in London.

The party was attended by various other reality stars including Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson and TOWIE lads Dan Edgar and James 'Diags' Bennewith.

 

A post shared by Mike Thalassitis (@mike_thala) onNov 8, 2017 at 10:59am PST

According to people in attendance at the event, the argument kicked off when Theo started being rude to model and former Love Island contestant Danielle Sellers.

Speaking to the sun, a source close to Mike revealed, "Theo had a few drinks and was being quite rude to Danielle Sellers. Mike was happy to let a few things go, but Theo started being really rude to her and that's when he and Mike got into a row."

"There were a few things said, and it got a bit heated. In the end, Mike and one of the security got Theo in a headlock to push him outside the venue."

 

A post shared by Theo Campbell (@theo_campbell91) onNov 1, 2017 at 12:00pm PDT

Another source close to Theo added, "They had a disagreement - there were egos involved and they don't get on. They just don't like each other."

Since the incident occurred, neither Mike, Theo nor Danielle have spoken out about it, although we're pretty sure they won't be hanging out together again any time soon.

