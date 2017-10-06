8 Memes You’ll Know To Be True If There's Always Too Much Month At The End Of Your Money

We've been there. Oh who are we kidding, we're still there.

Ever avoided looking at your bank balance, cos what you don't now can't hurt you? Familiar with getting paid and having all your direct debits hit on the same day so you're equally as broke? Yep, we know the feeling.

When there's always too much month at the end of your money, at least a laugh will make you feel better for 5mins, right? Right?!

Your card getting declined totally doesn't shock you any more:

"Your card has been declined"



College student: pic.twitter.com/iIHZRai30X — Catie Boulanger (@CatieBoulanger) September 22, 2017

When your weekend spending catches up on you...

#OhWord A post shared by Curing Stress With Laughter (@making_people_laugh_101) onAug 27, 2017 at 7:25pm PDT

And you're totally ignoring all your responsibilities:

"Calm down" Follow @who_sez_that #MakingPeopleLaugh A post shared by Curing Stress With Laughter (@making_people_laugh_101) onAug 11, 2017 at 5:00pm PDT

Budgeting is now second nature to you...

And that happens every month (@theonlywayisbanter ) A post shared by bsc in Banternomics (@barrysbanterbus) onOct 2, 2017 at 12:22pm PDT

But you just can't resist a night out anyway:

Miss me with that invite A post shared by Curing Stress With Laughter (@making_people_laugh_101) onJul 26, 2017 at 4:37pm PDT

You have to be good and resist buying ALL OF THE MAKE UP

Rp from @born_starr Stop letting people drag you to the mall when you broke!!! Ain't gon be nothing but #808sandheartbreak #sephora #makeup #broke #days A post shared by KILL BEAUTY BLOG (@killlbeauty) onOct 5, 2017 at 7:43am PDT

Birthdays and Christmas are HARD.

A post shared by Memes.com (@memes) onOct 3, 2017 at 11:28am PDT

...and ou've seriously considered this:

Sorted (@making_people_laugh_101 ) A post shared by bsc in Banternomics (@barrysbanterbus) onOct 3, 2017 at 11:05pm PDT

Seriously though, don't do that.