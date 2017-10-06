8 Memes You’ll Know To Be True If There's Always Too Much Month At The End Of Your Money

Now Playing
We've been there. Oh who are we kidding, we're still there.
Ever avoided looking at your bank balance, cos what you don't now can't hurt you? Familiar with getting paid and having all your direct debits hit on the same day so you're equally as broke? Yep, we know the feeling.
When there's always too much month at the end of your money, at least a laugh will make you feel better for 5mins, right? Right?!
Your card getting declined totally doesn't shock you any more:
"Your card has been declined"— Catie Boulanger (@CatieBoulanger) September 22, 2017
College student: pic.twitter.com/iIHZRai30X
When your weekend spending catches up on you...
And you're totally ignoring all your responsibilities:
Budgeting is now second nature to you...
But you just can't resist a night out anyway:
You have to be good and resist buying ALL OF THE MAKE UP
Birthdays and Christmas are HARD.
...and ou've seriously considered this:
Seriously though, don't do that.