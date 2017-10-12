9 Hilarious Memes To Cheer Up Your BFF Who’s Bad Break-Up Is Literally Ruining Their Life

Now Playing
Subeme La Radio Enrique Iglesias Feat. Matt Terry & Sean Download 'Subeme La Radio' on iTunes
12 October 2017, 15:26
Make your mate's day and send this their way.
Break-ups are just the worst aren't they? Digging through your cupboards to find a load of your partner's clothes that you'll now use as a handkerchief to cry into just isn't the one.
> Download Our App For All Kinds Of (Very Important) Life Advice
But hey! Turn that frown upside down you gorgeous thing because we've got ALL the memes you need to make things just that little bit easier.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
Whilst you're here and if you haven't seen Little Mix's accent challenge, you need to change that RN!