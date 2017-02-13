Could THIS Be The Mean Girls Sequel We’ve all Been Waiting For?! LiLo’s Got An Idea

13 February 2017, 14:51

Lindsay Lohan posts cute Mean Girls throwback phot

Stop trying to make "fetch" happen... And make 'Mean Girls 2' happen instead!

Lindsay Lohan asked if there could be a 'Mean Girls' sequel. We got all excited. Heck, everyone got excited. And then... It all just fizzled out.

UNTIL NOW.

> Mean Girls' Damian Just Got Engaged In The SWEETEST Way!

Yep, Lindsay Lohan is dying to make the sequel happen - and she's even been coming up with a plot for the second instalment of Mean Girls. She revealed over the weekend that she would love to do a 'Real Housewives' style continuation of the story. 

She told the Daily Mail, "Mean Girls 2 would be great, it’s something I’ve always interested in doing… it has such a great cult following it, would be wonderful to do something else. All of us should have kids, like a 'Housewives of…’ and all my kids are from Africa… we’ve adopted them or something funny."

It's not the first time there's been talk of a second movie - Lilo also said to CNN last year, "I have been trying so hard to do a Mean Girls 2. It is not in my hands. I know that Tina Fey [writer] and Lorne Michaels [producer] and all of Paramount [Pictures] are very busy. But I will keep forcing it and pushing it on them until we do it. I have already written a treatment for it. I just need a response."

Lindsay's not the only one who wants the cast to get back together - the actor who played Damien, Daniel Franzese, known for singing 'Beautiful' and handing out candy canes, responded to Lohan's petition to get 'Mean Girls 2' happening, when she posted a throwback snap on Instagram.

Daniel quote tweeted E! News, saying "I'm down." And with those two simple words WE GOT EXCITED ALL OVER AGAIN! YES! YES! YES!

Daniel Franzese InstagramPic: Instagram

He later posted on Twitter saying "I feel like the number one reason to have Social Media is  try to drum up the powers that be to make us a Mean Girls sequel" Daniel, Daniel, Daniel. That's not the number one reason. That's the only reason.

Now all we need is one more main character to join in and they'll have to listen to us. We're looking at you, Glen Coco.

You May Also Like...

QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Fifth Harmony?

Let us know your score!

01:05

Trending On Capital FM

Capital Valentines

Out Handy Print At Home Valentine's Cards Are All You Need This Year

Kanye West steps out with blonde hair

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Taylor Swift

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Best Moments Grammys 2017

14 Of The MUST-SEE Moments From The Grammys 2017

Red Carpet Looks Grammy's 2017

17 Of The Most Memorable Red Carpet Looks From The Grammy's 2017

The Vodafone Big Top 40

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  2. 2
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  3. 3
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  4. 4
    I Don't Wanna Live Forever artwork
    I Don't Wanna Live Forever
    ZAYN & Taylor Swift
    itunes
  5. 5
    You Don't Know Me artwork
    You Don't Know Me
    Jax Jones feat. Raye
    itunes
  6. 6
    Be the One
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  7. 7
    Chained To The Rhythm artwork
    Chained To The Rhythm
    Katy Perry feat. Skip Marley
    itunes
  8. 8
    Play That Song artwork
    Play That Song
    Train
    itunes
  9. 9
    Paris artwork
    Paris
    The Chainsmokers
    itunes
  10. 10
    Rockabye artwork
    Rockabye
    Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne Marie
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site