Could THIS Be The Mean Girls Sequel We’ve all Been Waiting For?! LiLo’s Got An Idea

Now Playing
Touch Little Mix Download 'Touch' on iTunes
13 February 2017, 14:51
Stop trying to make "fetch" happen... And make 'Mean Girls 2' happen instead!
Lindsay Lohan asked if there could be a 'Mean Girls' sequel. We got all excited. Heck, everyone got excited. And then... It all just fizzled out.
UNTIL NOW.
Yep, Lindsay Lohan is dying to make the sequel happen - and she's even been coming up with a plot for the second instalment of Mean Girls. She revealed over the weekend that she would love to do a 'Real Housewives' style continuation of the story.
She told the Daily Mail, "Mean Girls 2 would be great, it’s something I’ve always interested in doing… it has such a great cult following it, would be wonderful to do something else. All of us should have kids, like a 'Housewives of…’ and all my kids are from Africa… we’ve adopted them or something funny."
It's not the first time there's been talk of a second movie - Lilo also said to CNN last year, "I have been trying so hard to do a Mean Girls 2. It is not in my hands. I know that Tina Fey [writer] and Lorne Michaels [producer] and all of Paramount [Pictures] are very busy. But I will keep forcing it and pushing it on them until we do it. I have already written a treatment for it. I just need a response."
Lindsay's not the only one who wants the cast to get back together - the actor who played Damien, Daniel Franzese, known for singing 'Beautiful' and handing out candy canes, responded to Lohan's petition to get 'Mean Girls 2' happening, when she posted a throwback snap on Instagram.
Daniel quote tweeted E! News, saying "I'm down." And with those two simple words WE GOT EXCITED ALL OVER AGAIN! YES! YES! YES!
Pic: Instagram
He later posted on Twitter saying "I feel like the number one reason to have Social Media is try to drum up the powers that be to make us a Mean Girls sequel" Daniel, Daniel, Daniel. That's not the number one reason. That's the only reason.
I feel like the number one reason to have Social Media is try to drum up the powers that be to make us a Mean Girls sequel— Daniel Franzese (@WhatsupDanny) October 15, 2016
Now all we need is one more main character to join in and they'll have to listen to us. We're looking at you, Glen Coco.
QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Fifth Harmony?
Let us know your score!
01:05