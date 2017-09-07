Marvin Humes Proves He & Rochelle Are #CoupleGoals With This Hilarious Instagram Exchange

Even Aston Merrygold got involved, too!

Everyone knows Marvin and Rochelle Humes are one of the coolest couples around, but we are LIVING for their latest interaction on Instagram… and even Marv’s bandmate, Aston Merrygold got involved too!

Marv posted a photo of Rochelle from a recent photoshoot (looking UNREAL, btw) with the caption “This chick is goals AF… who is she and how do I find her?”. So far, so cute.

However, Rochelle responded with “I can be found upstairs, making the bed that you didn't make” with a series of eye roll emojis – sass level 1002.

But that’s not even the funniest bit – Aston also commented on the original message, warning Marv about finding the “mystery” girl.

He wrote, “Bruv chill i know her man! He goes gym”. YOU GUYS.

This. This is how you WIN Instagram.