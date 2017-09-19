Marnie Simpson Has Just Revealed Details Of Her Latest Cosmetic Surgery Procedure & It's Left Us Squirming

Her boyfriend even got in on the action.

It seems that cosmetic procedures are not just limited to enlargements and fillers anymore, as Geordie Shore’s Marnie has revealed the details of her latest enhancement.

And NGL, it’s left us wincing.

The reality star has revealed that she got her gums cut back to ‘improve her smile’.

She revealed that before returning to the Geordie Shore house recently, she “got my teeth whitened and had gum contouring done, which is where they cut your gums to make your teeth level and improve your smile”.

Just us who is squirming a little bit?

However, it seems that she’s using a visit to her surgeon as a bonding exercise for her and boyfriend, Casey Johnson, who she managed to persuade to have Botox.

We’ll stick with the cinema for our next date night, thanks.

