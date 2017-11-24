Marnie Simpson Tweeted About Not Being Allowed In A Restaurant & Managed To Infuriate Everyone

She wasn’t allowed into a steakhouse wearing a tracksuit but her comments riled up her fans.

We know the Geordie Shore lads an lasses are big fans of athleisure wear but Marnie Simpson managed to wind up her fans after tweeting that she wasn’t allowed in to a steak house for dressing like the “lower class”.

Marnie posted, “not letting one eat food at your ‪@MillerandCarter restaurant at 2 in the afternoon because there wearing a tracksuit is shocking, all because you don’t think some 1 looks posh enough for the restaurant absolutely terrible and total discrimination against the lower class.”

not letting one eat food at your @MillerandCarter restaurant at 2 in the afternoon because there wearing a tracksuit is shocking, all because you don’t think some 1 looks posh enough for the restaurant absolutely terrible and total discrimination against the lower class — Marnie. (@MarnieGShore) November 23, 2017

Fans were quick to point out that the restaurant employs a dress code but were offended that she would compare tracksuit wearing to being “lower class”.

Well who wears a tracksuit to a restaurant really?! — Beccie Wathey (@BeccieWathey) November 23, 2017

Why would you go to Miller and Carter’s in a tracksuit anyway it’s a dresscode !! Nothing to do with discrimination !! — gems (@runawayalbons) November 23, 2017

I agree with u about the restaurant but wearing a tracksuit dont make u lower class thats actually cheeky of u to say! — Mob Wives UK (@MobWivesUK) November 23, 2017

Try weatherspoons? I agree with M&C, there is a dress code adhere to it if you want to eat there; not all ‘lower class’ people wear tracksuits either. — anisha2910 (@anisha2910) November 23, 2017

Low class wear tracksuits??? That’s shocking stereotyping! Wow Marnie that statement is as awful as the ppl who refused u entry to their restaurant!!! — trixy18 (@trixy18) November 23, 2017

So only lower class wears tracksuits?? Now that’s discrimination — XxmimixX (@nails2beauty) November 23, 2017

Well that backfired — Jack Breezer (@Jack_Williams90) November 23, 2017

Saying lower class people’s standard dress code is a tracksuit is a bit presumptuous, I get what your saying but maybe word your argument better next time. — Katie Armstrong (@KArmsrong) November 23, 2017

Why do you assume lower class wear track suits?! And if it's their policy then good for them for sticking to it with "celebs" and their mates — lauren killeen (@killeen_lauren) November 23, 2017

Probably not the best way to argue your point being a hypocrite, you're essentially discriminating people who wear tracksuits, saying that whoever wears them, they must be of the lower class? Nice. — terminal5autism (@TubbyCorgi) November 23, 2017

A spokesperson for the restaurant said; “We're really sorry if we caused Marnie any offence. However, we do have a dress code in place at our steakhouses.” #Awks.