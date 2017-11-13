WATCH: We Sent A Mariachi Band Into This Guy's Bedroom To Give Him The Loudest Wake-Up Call Ever

Now Playing
13 November 2017, 10:58
We're not even sorry.
It has been six months since the very first Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp! So, we just HAD to celebrate it with a round of listeners giving us their finest #CapitalFirst requests.
And without fail, you guys had a LOT of ideas.
We started with Mae from Kingston, London who wanted to use our house band, The Mariachis, to wake up her BF Aaron with a personalised alarm.
Yes this is happening. The @TheMariachis_uk are tuning up outside one of our listener's homes ready to give him a live #CapitalFirst wake-up call pic.twitter.com/LvojWVbY8K— Capital (@CapitalOfficial) November 13, 2017
Mae, your wish is our command!
Is there something you have always wanted to do? Chat to a favourite celeb perhaps? Have a coffee with a famous actor? Let us know, we can't send the Mariachis to everybody's house! Although according to Niro, he'd love it!
Hahaha @CapitalOfficial @CapitalLondon would be so annoyed if I got woken up by a mariachi band. But it would be soo fun. #CapitalFirst— Nirosan Nadarajah (@CrazyNiro) November 13, 2017
