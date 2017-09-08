Global's Make Some Noise Is Back! Here's What We Do And How You Can Help Raise Money!

Make Some Noise Day will be back on 6th October.

Global’s Make Some Noise is Capital’s very own charity, supporting brilliant small projects across the UK which don't normally get heard and which help young people and their families living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity.

On Friday 6th October, Capital is teaming up with our sister stations across the Global family - Capital, Heart, Classic FM, LBC, Smooth, Radio X, Capital Xtra and Gold - for Global's Make Some Noise Day, to raise money, give a voice to small projects that don’t get heard and have a lot of fun doing it!

As always, we'll be getting our celebrity pals involved - P!nk has already challenged Will Manning to recite her albums while going down a massive zip wire and Mat Terry has challenged Roman Kemp and Vick Hope to take on the 5K Rough Runner challenge.

There will also be some amazing prizes to win just by making a donation - including Katy Perry's signed shirt from the ACTUAL Capital TV advert!

Last year we raised a massive £2.8million pounds for charity - and this year we want to top that figure and help even more amazing causes!

So get ready to get involved on October 6th - Make Some Noise Day is nearly here!