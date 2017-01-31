There’s One Thing That Maisie Williams Really Hates About Game Of Thrones & We Don't Blame Her

31 January 2017, 15:53

Maisie Williams in Game of Thrones

It is SO ANNOYING, to be fair.

It’s the show that made her a household name and yet, there is one thing that Maisie Williams SERIOUSLY hates about Game of Thrones. 

… and to be honest, we can’t say that we blame her. 

> Incase You Were Wondering, Kit Harington Thinks He Was Too Young When He Lost His Virginity

In a recent interview, the 19 year old actress spoke about how it feels when fans leak potential spoilers online. 

“It really, really upsets me. Because, there’s only a certain group of people who’d look at that anyway, compared to the audience that watches the show”, Maisie revealed. 

However, she went on to explain that it’s the theory that the leaks are an inside job that really bother her. “It’s even more annoying when you know [the leaks] might be from someone on the inside, and it’s just like… you’re trying to make something really cool, that is really cool, and people really like, and it’s like, ‘stop ruining it’. It’s such a childish, annoying thing to do. And yeah, it’s sad. It really annoys me”. 

So, in future, maybe think twice before posting those GoT spoilers online, hey?

You May Also Like...

Popstars Sing The Game Of Thrones Theme

Because, why not?

01:00

Trending On Capital FM

Bianca Gascoigne

Bianca Gascoigne's Boyfriend Breaks His Silence About Her CBB Romance With Jamie

Kylie Jenner and Tyga cosy up on holiday

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Fashion Moments

This Week's 7 MOST-TALKED About Fashion Moments (27th January)

Skins Cast

Skins Is Ten Years Old Today So Celebrate Feeling Old AF By Looking At What The Cast Are Up To Now

The Vodafone Big Top 40

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  2. 2
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  3. 3
    You Don't Know Me artwork
    You Don't Know Me
    Jax Jones feat. Raye
    itunes
  4. 4
    Be The One artwork
    Be The One
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  5. 5
    No Lie artwork
    No Lie
    Sean Paul feat. Dua Lipa
    itunes
  6. 6
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  7. 7
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix) artwork
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix)
    Starley
    itunes
  8. 8
    Paris artwork
    Paris
    The Chainsmokers
    itunes
  9. 9
    Rockabye artwork
    Rockabye
    Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne Marie
    itunes
  10. 10
    Touch artwork
    Touch
    Little Mix
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site