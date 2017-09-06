Erm...A Fan Gave Maddie Ziegler A Gift That Is Legit The "Creepiest Thing"

Yeah...that's a little weird, not gonna lie.

Maddie has been in showbiz since she was a young kid, hell, she's still a young kid! Regardless, she's been killing it ever since she appeared on Dance Moms and with that comes some strange gifts from fans.

Speaking to Galore magazine, Maddie was asked if she could pinpoint the weirdest fan encounter of her career so far...let's just say she had one that'll definitely leave a few eyebrows raised.

Maddie explained, "When I was like nine, it was when I first started meeting fans, and people started to realise who I was - this girl brought me this huge box, and I was like, 'Aw, thanks,' and she goes 'Will you open it right now in front of me?' I was like, 'Yeah, sure.' I opened it and it was this big grandfather clock with my name engraved in it."

She added, "it was the creepiest thing. It was just weird. Why would you give a grandfather clock to a nine-year-old?"

Forget fan-made posters or a t-shirt, this fan went full on mahogany timepiece like it was no big deal.

We can kind of understand why she'd get it...kinda. The starlet added how her fans range a wide variety of ages, "It will go from a legit 5-year-old and then I’ve had 40-year-old moms come up to me and fan girl out."

N'aww.

