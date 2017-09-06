Erm...A Fan Gave Maddie Ziegler A Gift That Is Legit The "Creepiest Thing"

6 September 2017, 11:38

Maddie Ziegler Instagram 2017

Yeah...that's a little weird, not gonna lie.

Maddie has been in showbiz since she was a young kid, hell, she's still a young kid! Regardless, she's been killing it ever since she appeared on Dance Moms and with that comes some strange gifts from fans.

> You know you can actually control the radio with our app 'My Capital right? Download it now!

Speaking to Galore magazine, Maddie was asked if she could pinpoint the weirdest fan encounter of her career so far...let's just say she had one that'll definitely leave a few eyebrows raised.

Maddie explained, "When I was like nine, it was when I first started meeting fans, and people started to realise who I was - this girl brought me this huge box, and I was like, 'Aw, thanks,' and she goes 'Will you open it right now in front of me?' I was like, 'Yeah, sure.' I opened it and it was this big grandfather clock with my name engraved in it."

She added, "it was the creepiest thing. It was just weird. Why would you give a grandfather clock to a nine-year-old?"

via Giphy

Forget fan-made posters or a t-shirt, this fan went full on mahogany timepiece like it was no big deal.

> LISTEN: Charlie Puth's 'Attention' Has Had The David Guetta Treatment & It's A Pure Filthy Banger

We can kind of understand why she'd get it...kinda. The starlet added how her fans range a wide variety of ages, "It will go from a legit 5-year-old and then I’ve had 40-year-old moms come up to me and fan girl out." 

 

i'm such a weirdo hehe

A post shared by maddie (@maddieziegler) onJul 26, 2017 at 8:26am PDT

N'aww.

Remind yourself just how incredible a dancer Maddie Ziegler is with her performance for 'Elastic Heart'.

Sia - 'Elastic Heart'

Official Music Video

05:07

Trending On Capital FM

Harry Styles Camille Rowe

Fans Are Losing All Chill After Hearing Harry Styles' Voice On Camille Rowe's Insta Story

Cheryl attends charity event

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Demi Lovato

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Look What You Made Me Do artwork
    Look What You Made Me Do
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  2. 2
    What About Us artwork
    What About Us
    Pink
    itunes
  3. 3
    ...Ready For It? artwork
    ...Ready For It?
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  4. 4
    New Rules artwork
    New Rules
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  5. 5
    More Than Friends artwork
    More Than Friends
    James Hype feat. Kelli Leigh
    itunes
  6. 6
    Reggaeton Lento (Remix) artwork
    Reggaeton Lento (Remix)
    Little Mix & CNCO
    itunes
  7. 7
    Swish Swish artwork
    Swish Swish
    Katy Perry feat. Nicki Minaj
  8. 8
    Friends artwork
    Friends
    Justin Bieber & Bloodpop
    itunes
  9. 9
    What Lovers Do artwork
    What Lovers Do
    Maroon 5 feat. SZA
    itunes
  10. 10
    Mi Gente artwork
    Mi Gente
    J Balvin & Willy William
    itunes
  11. 11
    Despacito (Remix) artwork
    Despacito (Remix)
    Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin B
  12. 12
    Feels artwork
    Feels
    Calvin Harris Feat. Pharrell & Katy Perr
    itunes
  13. 13
    Sun Comes Up artwork
    Sun Comes Up
    Rudimental feat. James Arthur
    itunes
  14. 14
    Rain artwork
    Rain
    The Script
    itunes
  15. 15
    Subeme La Radio artwork
    Subeme La Radio
    Enrique Iglesias Feat. Matt Terry & Sean
    itunes
  16. 16
    Pretty Girl (Cheat Codes x Cade Remix) artwork
    Pretty Girl (Cheat Codes x Cade Remix)
    Maggie Lindemann
  17. 17
    Your Song artwork
    Your Song
    Rita Ora
  18. 18
    One Last Time artwork
    One Last Time
    Ariana Grande
  19. 19
    There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back artwork
    There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back
    Shawn Mendes
  20. 20
    Attention artwork
    Attention
    Charlie Puth
  21. 21
    Slow Hands artwork
    Slow Hands
    Niall Horan
  22. 22
    Mama artwork
    Mama
    Jonas Blue Feat. William Singe
  23. 23
    Symphony artwork
    Symphony
    Clean Bandit Feat. Zara Larsson
  24. 24
    Miracles (Someone Special) artwork
    Miracles (Someone Special)
    Coldplay & Big Sean
    itunes
  25. 25
    Shape Of You (Remix) artwork
    Shape Of You (Remix)
    Ed Sheeran Feat. Stormzy
  26. 26
    Came Here For Love artwork
    Came Here For Love
    Sigala & Ella Eyre
    itunes
  27. 27
    Instruction artwork
    Instruction
    Jax Jones Feat. Demi Lovato & Stefflon D
    itunes
  28. 28
    Wild Thoughts artwork
    Wild Thoughts
    DJ Khaled Feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller
    itunes
  29. 29
    Back To You artwork
    Back To You
    Louis Tomlinson & Bebe Rexha
    itunes
  30. 30
    Power artwork
    Power
    Little Mix feat. Stormzy
  31. 31
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
  32. 32
    Galway Girl artwork
    Galway Girl
    Ed Sheeran
  33. 33
    Strip That Down artwork
    Strip That Down
    Liam Payne Feat. Quavo
  34. 34
    Aphrodite artwork
    Aphrodite
    Kamaliya
    itunes
  35. 35
    Unforgettable artwork
    Unforgettable
    French Montana Feat. Swae Lee
    itunes
  36. 36
    Boys artwork
    Boys
    Charli XCX
    itunes
  37. 37
    Rockabye artwork
    Rockabye
    Clean Bandit Feat. Sean Paul & Anne Marie
  38. 38
    Chasing Highs artwork
    Chasing Highs
    Alma
    itunes
  39. 39
    Bestie artwork
    Bestie
    Yungen Feat. Yxng Bane
    itunes
  40. 40
    Crying In The Club artwork
    Crying In The Club
    Camila Cabello
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site