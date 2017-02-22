PLL's Lucy Hale Has Reportedly Broken Up With Her Boyfriend & Now Her Ex Is Dating Someone MEGA Famous

Now Playing
Rockabye Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie Download 'Rockabye' on iTunes
22 February 2017, 15:32
O.M.G.
We thought that things were for keeps between Lucy Hale and her boyfriend Anthony Kalabretta, but with rumours circulating that they broke up last month, we’re pretty devastated.
But we hope the new news that her ex-boyfriend has moved on won’t come as too much of a blow to the Pretty Little Liars stunner.
Chris Zylka, an actor who is best known for his roles on HBO’s The Leftovers and The CW’s The Secret Circle just went public with his new girlfriend and… ARE YOU READY FOR THIS?!
It’s Paris Hilton.
Yep, the pair have just gone Instagram official with a series of adorable photos and whilst we’re unsure exactly how long they’ve been dating, they spent Paris’ birthday together in New York.
WATCH: 7 Spoilers For The Final 'Pretty Little Liars' Season
01:20