Rumour Has It That Pretty Little Liars' Lucy Hale Might Be Joining The Cast Of Riverdale For Season 2 & We've Just Lost It

OMG. Can you imagine?

Now that Pretty Little Liars is officially over, we’re clinging on to any last bit of hope of a revival.

But if that doesn’t work out, then we’ll just have to live out our Rosewood dreams through our other favourite TV shows - starting with Riverdale.

And some superfans think that they’ve found clues that PLL’s Lucy Hale (Aria Montgomery, obvs) might be joining the cast of the Archie comic remake!

CAN YOU IMAGINE?!

Thanks to Lucy’s recent social media activity, fans have been sent into a bit of a frenzy.

It started when Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom) shared an on-set photo of fellow Riverdale Vixens' Veronica, Betty and Josie.

put your leg up on my hip, when you dip I dip we dip A post shared by Madelaine Petsch (@madelame) onJul 13, 2017 at 12:55pm PDT

Lucy, who hasn’t been shy about her love of the show, commented on the photo, “I wanna super impose myself into this”, before Madelaine replied, “@lucyhale we shall recreate this when ur here”, causing mass hysteria.

Rumor: Lucy Hale might be joining the cast of the hit The Cw show 'Riverdale'. pic.twitter.com/pHoVOhu487 — Pop Polls (@poppoIIs) July 16, 2017

Naturally, Twitter went a bit mental.

Omgggggg I hope it's true that Lucy Hale is going to be on RIVERDALE — David Zakariah (@David_Zakariah) July 18, 2017

LUCY HALE WILL BE ON RIVERDALE ARE FCKING KIDDING ME BEST NEWS EVER — (@hegivespurpose) July 16, 2017

SERIOUSLY YAS — allie (@thebeebah) July 16, 2017

Lucy Hale on Riverdale. Excitinggg! — Bella Rivera (@heyitsmebellaaa) July 17, 2017

lucy hale on riverdale? why not coconut — hope (@hazelnutrawr) July 17, 2017

