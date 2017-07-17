Love Island’s Theo Outs Jonny By Sharing A Picture Of Him Snogging Ex Islander Chyna On Night Out

It's all going off on Twitter.

When Jonny left the Love Island villa, he vowed that he would wait for Tyla ‘on the outside’. He left his brunette beauty in floods of tears in the villa…

… but don’t worry because she quickly moved on and was soon coupled up with (SPOILER ALERT) Mike.

However, it seems that most recent dumpee Theo isn’t so impressed with Jonny’s antics and took to Twitter to expose the business director as he got up close and personal with fellow ex Love Islander, Chyna Ellis.

He captioned the photo, “Make sure you keep ‘waiting’ for Tyla Jonny mate, it looks like it’s tough. #loveisland #MadeInChyna”.

Make sure you keep 'waiting' for Tyla Jonny mate, it looks like it's tough.#loveisland#MadeInChyna pic.twitter.com/W0r76Ey8qk — Theo Campbell (@TheoCampbell15) July 15, 2017

Naturally, fans had something to say about this.

This is GOLD — Yona Knight-Wisdom (@YonaKW) July 16, 2017

This is brilliant — Aimee Vivian (@aimeevivian) July 16, 2017

@alanastone_ how could you not like Theo omg he's legit a savage and I love it — Jessica (@Jessica22231) July 15, 2017

Tyla kissed Mike within mts of coupling up with him. She certainly isn't waiting for Jonny. She was crying bc she realised no one likes her! — Lillie™ (@OfficialMsLilia) July 15, 2017

this is why i love theo — WhitneyAgoro (@whitneyagoro) July 16, 2017

Honestly wish he stayed!!! Jonny just as fake as tyla's tears — Cherese Daniel (@ChereseDaniel) July 15, 2017

