Love Island's Montana & Marcel Brand Stephanie Pratt "#Pathetic" After She Accuses Ex Jonny Of Cheating

1 December 2017, 15:27

Love Island Beef Asset

It all got a little heated between the Love Island cast and Stephanie.

After posting a shocking photo of her tear and mascara stained face following her break up from Jonny Mitchell, Steph Pratt has become embroiled in a war of words with his fellow Love Island cast members. 

Chris Hughes Apologises To Olivia Attwood After Getting Caught Hugging A Mysterious Woman

The feud started after Steph revealed messages she had received from random people saying they had proof that Jonny cheated on her during a nightclub appearance, which his Love Island cast mates took offence to. 

Given that Marcel was mentioned in the message from a mystery person, his Love Island girlfriend Gabby was quick to reply to Steph questioning what she was on about. 

Following on from Gabby’s messages, Montana posted a thinly-veiled dig at Steph for attention seeking:

Yikes. 

> To stay on top of all the latest showbiz news, you need to get our FREE new app in your life

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Zara Larsson and boyfriend

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music & Celebrity

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Anywhere
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  2. 2
    Blinded By Your Grace, Pt. 2 (feat. MNEK)
    Stormzy
    itunes
  3. 3
    Havana
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  4. 4
    Silence (feat. Khalid)
    Marshmello
    itunes
  5. 5
    Walk On Water (feat. Beyonce)
    Eminem
    itunes
  6. 6
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  7. 7
    17
    MK
    itunes
  8. 8
    Mona Lisa
    Rak-Su
    itunes
  9. 9
    The Thing About Love
    Matt Terry
    itunes
  10. 10
    Wolves
    Selena Gomez, Marshmello
    itunes
  11. 11
    Man's Not Hot
    Big Shaq
    itunes
  12. 12
    I Miss You (feat. Julia Michaels)
    Clean Bandit
    itunes
  13. 13
    One Last Song
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  14. 14
    Too Good at Goodbyes
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  15. 15
    Reggaeton Lento (Remix)
    CNCO & Little Mix
    itunes
  16. 16
    What About Us artwork
    What About Us
    Pink
    itunes
  17. 17
    How Long
    Charlie Puth
    itunes
  18. 18
    Dusk Till Dawn (feat. Sia)
    ZAYN
    itunes
  19. 19
    Bedroom Floor
    Liam Payne
    itunes
  20. 20
    Decline artwork
    Decline
    Raye feat. Mr Eazi
    itunes
  21. 21
    New Rules
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  22. 22
    Rockstar artwork
    Rockstar
    Post Malone
    itunes
  23. 23
    Lonely Together artwork
    Lonely Together
    Avicii / Rita Ora
    itunes
  24. 24
    Young Dumb & Broke
    Khalid
    itunes
  25. 25
    Finders Keepers
    Mabel
    itunes
  26. 26
    Dirty Sexy Money (feat. Charli XCX & French Montana)
    David Guetta, Afrojack
    itunes
  27. 27
    Tip Toe (feat. French Montana)
    Jason Derulo
    itunes
  28. 28
    Cola
    Camelphat & Elderbrook
    itunes
  29. 29
    Hurtin Me artwork
    Hurtin Me
    Stefflon Don Feat. French Montana
    itunes
  30. 30
    Lemon
    N.E.R.D & Rihanna
    itunes
  31. 31
    Echame La Culpa
    Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato
    itunes
  32. 32
    Friends artwork
    Friends
    Justin Bieber & Bloodpop
    itunes
  33. 33
    Mi Gente (feat. Beyonce)
    Willy William, J Balvin
    itunes
  34. 34
    Golden Slumbers
    Elbow
    itunes
  35. 35
    Let You Down
    NF
    itunes
  36. 36
    Naked
    James Arthur
    itunes
  37. 37
    Sucker for You
    Matt Terry
    itunes
  38. 38
    What Lovers Do (feat. SZA)
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  39. 39
    I Know You (feat. Bastille)
    Craig David
    itunes
  40. 40
    Crybaby
    Paloma Faith
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site