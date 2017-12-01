Love Island's Montana & Marcel Brand Stephanie Pratt "#Pathetic" After She Accuses Ex Jonny Of Cheating

It all got a little heated between the Love Island cast and Stephanie.

After posting a shocking photo of her tear and mascara stained face following her break up from Jonny Mitchell, Steph Pratt has become embroiled in a war of words with his fellow Love Island cast members.

The feud started after Steph revealed messages she had received from random people saying they had proof that Jonny cheated on her during a nightclub appearance, which his Love Island cast mates took offence to.

I can’t tell if I’m numb or in absolute shock ... pic.twitter.com/imZCExwPzL — Stephanie Pratt (@stephaniepratt) November 30, 2017

While my dog keke was days away from dying... this is just so lovely pic.twitter.com/EFyUvdZSmR — Stephanie Pratt (@stephaniepratt) November 30, 2017

Date at STK and then the Box and tried to pay the source off... #wow pic.twitter.com/QKPsLyceeJ — Stephanie Pratt (@stephaniepratt) November 30, 2017

And finally the urgent text to my agent when it went too damn far... pic.twitter.com/LEqzAoQttU — Stephanie Pratt (@stephaniepratt) November 30, 2017

I didn’t want to ever indulge more into my cryptic text abt calling the police- but now seeing his secret double life. WOW. My heart is just smashed. So much deceit & abuse. WHY. I’m not a bad person... why why why — Stephanie Pratt (@stephaniepratt) November 30, 2017

Given that Marcel was mentioned in the message from a mystery person, his Love Island girlfriend Gabby was quick to reply to Steph questioning what she was on about.

No marcel didn’t do anything —- but hope he at least told you he was out at the box bc Jonny lied and said he was in bed — Stephanie Pratt (@stephaniepratt) November 30, 2017

No I was just asking what the hell that was? Like what was the context lol! Im not worried — GABBY ALLEN (@gabbydawnallen) November 30, 2017

They weren’t at the box that evening. That I know 100%. 1- because Marcel told me 2- I have numerous friends who work there... — GABBY ALLEN (@gabbydawnallen) November 30, 2017

3- I don’t believe even if they WERE, they would be so stupid as to take two girls they met in one of the busiest restaurants in ldn STK .. — GABBY ALLEN (@gabbydawnallen) November 30, 2017

Where I also know people who work there, to one of the best clubs in ldn without thinking they would be seen & not questioned. — GABBY ALLEN (@gabbydawnallen) November 30, 2017

Also, I saw both their insta stories that night, I remember them well. I also clearly remember asking Marce if they were having a late one.. — GABBY ALLEN (@gabbydawnallen) November 30, 2017

And he replied telling me that Jonny had a very early flight to catch so it wouldn’t be.. & speaking from experience, the box isn’t an... — GABBY ALLEN (@gabbydawnallen) November 30, 2017

Early evening date venue... — GABBY ALLEN (@gabbydawnallen) November 30, 2017

Gabby you’re going to look really dumb defending him, I like you and I would leave it. It doesn’t involve you I said a while ago I heard nothing abt marcel so just relax. And I’ve been on the scene a lot longer than you I know everyone at the box. Don’t be naive like I was — Stephanie Pratt (@stephaniepratt) December 1, 2017

How does dinner with my boy turn into this!!! Lol next time some one asks for a pic during dinner im sayin no!!! — Marcel Somerville (@marcel_rockyb) November 30, 2017

Babe 2 girls asked for a pic cropped me out and tried to get jonny its absolute CRAP — Marcel Somerville (@marcel_rockyb) November 30, 2017

We didnt go to the box, ME and JONNY we went to radio and then to tonteria for 20mins! This story is #bullcrap LOLS — Marcel Somerville (@marcel_rockyb) December 1, 2017

Following on from Gabby’s messages, Montana posted a thinly-veiled dig at Steph for attention seeking:

Montana would you like me to send me the video of his attack my Driver has it recorded and he is a witness... let me guess u think Harvey Weinstein is innocent? for someone u knew in a villa on a reality show. — Stephanie Pratt (@stephaniepratt) November 30, 2017

Shame you’re not supporting girls but pigs with a violent temper. And darling I don’t need the attention this was a warning for future victims. I’ve been on tv for 10 years- take care of yourself — Stephanie Pratt (@stephaniepratt) November 30, 2017

Girls who defend guys/events they have no idea about is the reason why get away with murder. But I get it cling on to him for ur 15 mins. More respect for my girl @oliviajade_att — Stephanie Pratt (@stephaniepratt) November 30, 2017

Can it be like a new requirement before young girls go on reality tv to go though a self-respect course. You girls are the reason these boys get away with this — Stephanie Pratt (@stephaniepratt) November 30, 2017

If My lawyer does release this video - bless you Montana but I won’t blame you bc he is a wonderful liar and I have no time to fight with girls. — Stephanie Pratt (@stephaniepratt) November 30, 2017

Meeting w lawyers on Monday to discuss it. This could have been kept quiet but not even an apology and to see if I’m ok has certainly spoken volumes — Stephanie Pratt (@stephaniepratt) November 30, 2017

Defending an abusive person for fear to lose her 15 mins of fame... nah . They are victims. Go to school get off Twitter ur generation worries me — Stephanie Pratt (@stephaniepratt) November 30, 2017

Omg wait why am I arguing with love Island people when their whole career is cheating on eachother & having sex to further their career?! This is their norm... sorry guys forgot what planet I was on — Stephanie Pratt (@stephaniepratt) December 1, 2017

Yikes.