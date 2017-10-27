One Love Island Couple Is Offering A £25,000 Reward After Their Sex Tape Was Stolen

27 October 2017, 11:08

Love Island Sex Tape

They're hoping the footage isn't leaked online.

Two Love Island contestants have been caught up in a Police investigation after a sex tape they made was stolen from a publicist's car in a theft earlier this year.

According to reports, the tape was recorded in August and features two of the show's stars who met in the villa this summer.

> Olivia Attwood Reveals She's Taking A Pregnancy Test As Fans Claim She Looks Pregnant In New Pictures

The publicist has since revealed that the couple were planning on selling the video to online media bidders and were in talks with Vivid Entertainment in Hollywood who had previously released videos for Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton.

 

A post shared by Love Island (@loveisland) onJul 30, 2017 at 12:46pm PDT

Speaking about the stolen SD card which featured the video, publicist Rob Cooper told The Mirror, "Since that day, the card has not left my side unless they have been locked in a car or a safe."

"The laptop and three SD cards were in a laptop sleeve placed in the footwell on the passengers side alongside some paperwork.I was on the phone to another client via a handsfree kit, so when I pulled into the services I ended the call at 6:06pm, then after spending ten minutes inside I reconnected the phone and continued my journey at 6:17pm, thats how I can be so specific on timings"

 

A post shared by Love Island (@loveisland) onJul 30, 2017 at 2:49pm PDT

"When I returned to the car, I noticed that the door was slightly jarred open, however, there was a Louis Vuitton backpack on the back seat which was still there so I assumed I was just being paranoid - when I got home I realised the laptop sleeve was gone along with its contents."

"If the images get into the wrong hands, they could be uploaded online, thats why we've decided to make it public and offer a generous reward for their safe return of the individually coded bag."

According to Rob, the couple are fronting 50% of the £25,000 reward that's being offered for the safe return of the tape. There is still no news on exactly who the couple is however.

> Download Our Fancy New App For More Love Island Goss!

Whilst you're here, check out what happened when Amber & Olivia joined us in the studio recently...

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Lady Gaga cosies up to boyfriend, Christian

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Gorgeous artwork
    Gorgeous
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  2. 2
    Havana artwork
    Havana
    Camila Cabello Feat. Young Thug
    itunes
  3. 3
    Rockstar artwork
    Rockstar
    Post Malone Feat. 21 Savage
    itunes
  4. 4
    Reggaeton Lento (Remix) artwork
    Reggaeton Lento (Remix)
    Little Mix & CNCO
    itunes
  5. 5
    Lonely Together artwork
    Lonely Together
    Avicii Feat. Rita Ora
    itunes
  6. 6
    What About Us artwork
    What About Us
    Pink
    itunes
  7. 7
    Too Good At Goodbyes artwork
    Too Good At Goodbyes
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  8. 8
    Perfect artwork
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
  9. 9
    How Long artwork
    How Long
    Charlie Puth
    itunes
  10. 10
    Silence artwork
    Silence
    Marshmello feat. Khalid
    itunes
  11. 11
    Sucker For You artwork
    Sucker For You
    Matt Terry
    itunes
  12. 12
    Hurtin Me artwork
    Hurtin Me
    Stefflon Don feat. French Montana
    itunes
  13. 13
    Mi Gente (Remix) artwork
    Mi Gente (Remix)
    J Balvin feat. Beyonce
    itunes
  14. 14
    Heartline artwork
    Heartline
    Craig David
    itunes
  15. 15
    Dusk Till Dawn artwork
    Dusk Till Dawn
    ZAYN Feat. Sia
    itunes
  16. 16
    Sun Comes Up artwork
    Sun Comes Up
    Rudimental feat. James Arthur
    itunes
  17. 17
    New Rules artwork
    New Rules
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  18. 18
    Crybaby artwork
    Crybaby
    itunes
  19. 19
    Friends artwork
    Friends
    Justin Bieber & Bloodpop
    itunes
  20. 20
    Pray artwork
    Pray
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  21. 21
    Finders Keepers artwork
    Finders Keepers
    Mabel feat. Kojo Funds
    itunes
  22. 22
    More Than Friends artwork
    More Than Friends
    James Hype feat. Kelli Leigh
    itunes
  23. 23
    Bestie artwork
    Bestie
    Yungen Feat. Yxng Bane
    itunes
  24. 24
    Heavy artwork
    Heavy
    Anne-Marie
    itunes
  25. 25
    Revenge artwork
    Revenge
    Pink feat. Eminem
    itunes
  26. 26
    Your Song artwork
    Your Song
    Rita Ora
  27. 27
    Bedroom Floor artwork
    Bedroom Floor
    Liam Payne
    itunes
  28. 28
    Unforgettable artwork
    Unforgettable
    French Montana Feat. Swae Lee
    itunes
  29. 29
    Slow Hands artwork
    Slow Hands
    Niall Horan
  30. 30
    What Lovers Do artwork
    What Lovers Do
    Maroon 5 feat. SZA
    itunes
  31. 31
    Anywhere artwork
    Anywhere
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  32. 32
    Man's Not Hot artwork
    Man's Not Hot
    Big Shaq
    itunes
  33. 33
    Too Much To Ask artwork
    Too Much To Ask
    Niall Horan
    itunes
  34. 34
    Despacito (Remix) artwork
    Despacito (Remix)
    Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin B
  35. 35
    Spotlight (Acoustic) artwork
    Spotlight (Acoustic)
    Dappy
    itunes
  36. 36
    Star People artwork
    Star People
    George Michael
    itunes
  37. 37
    Cola artwork
    Cola
    Camelphat & Elderbrook
    itunes
  38. 38
    1-800-273-8255 artwork
    1-800-273-8255
    Logic feat. Alessia Cara & Khalid
    itunes
  39. 39
    Look What You Made Me Do artwork
    Look What You Made Me Do
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  40. 40
    If I'm Lucky artwork
    If I'm Lucky
    Jason Derulo
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site