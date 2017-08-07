Love Island's Olivia Is Forced To Speak Out Amid Rumours Chris Dumped Her After She Was Spotted With A Footballer On Night Out

Her reps have said that they are nothing more than friends but according to reports, Chris isn't buying it.

With Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announcing their split, we thought we’d had enough heartbreak for 2017, but alas, here we go again.

According to reports, Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood have reportedly split after pictures emerged of Liv getting close to another guy on a night out.

Liv, a former Monster Girl, was seen getting close to Blackburn Rovers star, Bradley Deck, outside Faces nightclub in Essex over the weekend. Whilst the photos didn’t show them getting together and Olivia’s rep has denied that they are more than friends, fans are still speculating that the pair have called it a day.

It’s been claimed that Chris has dumped his Love Island girlfriend, with sources stating that “Chris has told his close friends it’s all over. He’s furious and heartbroken to see her all over someone else”.

However, Olivia has since tweeted that the pair were together on Saturday night. So maybe everyone just needs to relax a little bit?

Just for the record. Chris and I were together Saturday night. So everyone can just relax. — Olivia Jade Attwood (@oliviajade_att) August 7, 2017

Remember when Chris met Cash for the first time?