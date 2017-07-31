Love Island’s Montana & Alex Forced To Deny Break-Up Rumours In Seriously Awkward AF Chat

Everyone can stop speculating now because they've revealed the truth.

Alex and Montana were the first to be hit with break up rumours almost as soon as they left the villa.

However, we knew that it wasn’t going to be true because LOOK HOW LOVED UP THEY ARE.

However, the pair were forced to deny the rumours on Love Island: The Reunion as they revealed that the lack of time spent together was because of distance.

“We just live at opposite ends of the country”, said Alex before Montana added that “It’s not true, he lives way up north”.

Not gonna lie, Caroline Flack made things even more awkward by asking Montana if she had told Alex that she loved him yet to which Montana looked uncomfortable and shook her head.

These things take time guys. Chill.

