Love Island's Jonny Has Deleted ALL Of His Social Media After Being Heavily Trolled

He is not happy.

SPOILER ALERT: Jonny has left the Love Island villa.

Not gonna lie, he definitely wasn’t our favourite contestant in there. After what went down with him and Camilla, his likeability was just never the same again.

However, the first thing that he decided to do upon leaving the villa was to delete all of his social media accounts.

Usually, when someone enters a show like Love Island, they come out and relish in the new attention - that and the new clothing deals, sponsored posts and fancy events.

However, it seems that for Jonny, fame and the pitfalls of it were just not for him.

He was booted off the show in a cruel twist which forced Jonny and Tyla to choose between themselves who was to leave the villa immediately. They were voted the least favourite Islanders by the general public.

And Jonny hadn’t had an easy ride of it in the villa - at one point, he became public enemy number one when he dumped the nation’s favourite Camilla and then got with new girl Tyla almost instantly.

In his exit interviews, he refused to discuss his lifestyle, his wealth or experiences.

