Jess & Dom Set A Date For Their Wedding & Reveal Why They Won’t Invite Gabby & Marcel Or Montana

Sounds like there's some fractured relationships in the Love Island camp!

After meeting in the Love Island villa back in June, Dom Lever and Jess Shears have had something of a whirlwind relationship which has led to them announcing that they're getting married.

Now we know that they're going to be the first EVER Love Island couple to get married too. Whilst not specifying an exact date, the couple have stated they're having a summer wedding - although there are some high profile names missing from the invitation list.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan recently, Dom was asked about which of the couple's fellow reality stars would be invited to the big day and there were some pretty noticable omissions.

Dom explained, "In regards to invites I suppose it's the people you get on with so, Kem [Cetinay[, Amber [Davies], Chris [Hughes], Liv [Olivia Attwood, and Sam [Gowland], really..."

So what about Gabby & Marcel or Montana? Sounds like they haven't managed to stay close on the outside even though they were all pals whilst in the villa!

Gabby had previously spoken out about Jess & Dom's engagement and told The Sun, "Every time I'm with Dom and Jess they are very much in love and it didn't surprise me if I'm honest but I was a bit like 'oh'.

"It's just one of those things, when you're in our situation things do move at a different pace and being in the villa and then coming out everything is fast-tracked almost. It doesn't mean they have to get married tomorrow."

"But if that was his way of proving to her and everyone else that he wants to be with her for the rest of his life then fair enough and the ring is great."

Love Island winner Amber has also spoken out about the couple's engagement, with many people claiming she's suggested that Dom & Jess' realtionship isn't 100% genuine.

Amber told the Daily Star, "They're a lot older than us. So if they want to do that then congratulations to them. But we're not trying to move our relationship on like that. We're trying to do the opposite and to prove to people we are a real couple."

The plot thickens.

Whilst you're here, check out what Montana had to say about why she really went on Love Island...