Love Island Producers Want To Send In Gay Couples To Ensure There's A 'Representation Of The LGBT Community'

YES!

Love Island is the talk of the entire nation, but is it just us or has it got a tiny-weeny-itsy-bitsy bit samey?

Well, it looks like that might be short lived because it’s rumoured that show bosses are keen to spice things up…

… by sending in gay singletons.

Last year, there was the first lesbian relationship between Katie Salmon and Sophie Gradon. It caused drama between Sophie and her then partner Tom Powell as she chose newbie, Katie over the tattooed lad.

But since, there haven’t been any contestants who have admitted to being gay or bi-sexual on this years show.

Sources have revealed that “there is a feeling among producers that there could be more representation of the LGBT community. In 2017, they know they can’t go on forever pretending the gay community doesn’t exist. It’s only a matter of time”.

A Love Island spokeswoman also revealed that the show isn’t just for heterosexual couples. “The main stipulation for Love Island applicants is that they are single and looking for love, and we are open to all possibilities”, she revealed.

