The Love Island Final Just Cost One Fan Nearly £10k As A Twitter Bet On Who Would Win Backfires

Now Playing
That's What I Like Bruno Mars
25 July 2017, 12:13
Not ideal.
It seems that some fans were so convinced that Jamie and Camilla were going to win Love Island, that they started placing bets.
However, that backfired slightly when the pair came second to Amber and Kem.
> Love Island's Jonny Says "Goodbye" To Tyla In Shady Instagram Post As He Jets Off To Budapest With Fellow Dumped Islander, Chyna
Infact, it backfired massively for one social media user who actually went as far to say “If Camilla and Jamie don’t win Love Island I’ll send everyone who retweets this £5”.
If camilla and Jamie don't win love island I'll send everyone who retweets this £5!! #LoveIslandfinal #LoveIsland— #LOVEILAND (@shawnmendezi) July 24, 2017
They didn’t win so naturally fans are coming to claim their winnings.
So where's ur £5 at? :)— Keira (JM) (TM) (@Keira122004) July 24, 2017
Hope you took out overdraft mate, you're going to have to sell your body to pay up #NoCashHughes— Dobri Kamupingene (@SefaDHisMajesty) July 24, 2017
WOOO £5 for everyone!— Whatshedid (@whatshedidx) July 24, 2017
pay up hun— jenna (@beautynthestyle) July 24, 2017
Money please— Charlie Radford (@Charradford17) July 24, 2017
Where's my £5 ?— Sue Wild (@susieq0701) July 24, 2017
Gimme my fiver— Tom James (@CheggersBack) July 25, 2017
Send me my £5 den— Zamy (@SavageCocaa) July 25, 2017
Pay up— LILSS [JM] [LH] (@lilyxtweets) July 24, 2017
Where is my £5— daniela (@__daaniieelaa__) July 24, 2017
Safe to say, this backfired slightly hey?
Remember when this happened on the show?
Love Island's Chris Cries Over Pretend Baby Boy Olivia looks less than impressed with the new arrival! 00:25
Love Island's Chris Cries Over Pretend Baby Boy
Olivia looks less than impressed with the new arrival!
00:25