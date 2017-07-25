The Love Island Final Just Cost One Fan Nearly £10k As A Twitter Bet On Who Would Win Backfires

Not ideal.

It seems that some fans were so convinced that Jamie and Camilla were going to win Love Island, that they started placing bets.

However, that backfired slightly when the pair came second to Amber and Kem.

Infact, it backfired massively for one social media user who actually went as far to say “If Camilla and Jamie don’t win Love Island I’ll send everyone who retweets this £5”.

If camilla and Jamie don't win love island I'll send everyone who retweets this £5!! #LoveIslandfinal #LoveIsland — #LOVEILAND (@shawnmendezi) July 24, 2017

They didn’t win so naturally fans are coming to claim their winnings.

So where's ur £5 at? :) — Keira (JM) (TM) (@Keira122004) July 24, 2017

Hope you took out overdraft mate, you're going to have to sell your body to pay up #NoCashHughes — Dobri Kamupingene (@SefaDHisMajesty) July 24, 2017

WOOO £5 for everyone! — Whatshedid (@whatshedidx) July 24, 2017

pay up hun — jenna (@beautynthestyle) July 24, 2017

Money please — Charlie Radford (@Charradford17) July 24, 2017

Where's my £5 ? — Sue Wild (@susieq0701) July 24, 2017

Gimme my fiver — Tom James (@CheggersBack) July 25, 2017

Send me my £5 den — Zamy (@SavageCocaa) July 25, 2017

Pay up — LILSS [JM] [LH] (@lilyxtweets) July 24, 2017

Where is my £5 — daniela (@__daaniieelaa__) July 24, 2017

Safe to say, this backfired slightly hey?

