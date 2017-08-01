Love Island's Dom Was In Skins In 2013 & We Can Guarantee You Would've Missed It

Love Island's Dom Was In Skins In 2013! It's a serious 'blink and you'll miss it' moment. 00:37

brb, just off to watch Skins to cure our Love Island withdrawal.

Between getting matching tattoos with girlfriend Jess, talking about marriage and babies as well as that infamous love triangle between him, Jess and Mike, Dom Lever has been one busy bee.

But it seems that Love Island was not the first time that we saw the hunk on TV, as eagle eyed fans noticed that he had appeared in Skins.

Yep, in 2013, Dom was spotted wearing a school uniform for his cameo in the hit TV show.

You can see Dom behind Effy in Skins and fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on this revelation.

RIGHT seriously, i watched this the other week and this is exactly what I thought but I can't find any proof that it's him and I'm annoyed — megan (@_meganbarnes_) July 26, 2017

wow amazing — robyn (@RobynBye) July 30, 2017

Omfg!!!! — Harriet Smith (@Harrietsarahs) July 28, 2017

I've watched it about 10 times, can't get my head around it — brooke (@BrooklynPudney) July 28, 2017

I am not the only one that spotted Dom Lever from @LoveIsland on skins am I ? pic.twitter.com/bFrmGkzRIb — Joel Harper (@joellharperr) July 25, 2017

Then I better watch skins then to help with the love island withdrawal symptoms — Emma Neill (@EmmaEmmaNeill) July 28, 2017

